Samajwadi Party Aims to Grow in Maharashtra, Seeks 12 Seats from Maha Vikas Aghadi

Samajwadi Party’s Position on Candidate Announcements “I am asking for 12 seats from the alliance. I will try to get that many seats,” Abu Azmi added further. In a post on X on Wednesday, the SP leader said that it would be wrong if any party announced candidates without consulting the Samajwadi Party.

Concern Over Coalition Unity “In Maharashtra, if any party of Mahavikas Aghadi, be it Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), or Shiv Sena (UBT), releases the list of assembly candidates without talking to the Samajwadi Party or taking them into confidence, it means that they do not consider the Samajwadi Party as a part of Mahavikas Aghadi. It would be wrong for any party to announce candidates without talking to the Samajwadi Party. Whereas the objective of Mahavikas Aghadi is to keep all secular parties together and fight against the communal government,” he said.

Akhilesh Yadav’s Aspirations for More Seats “In these circumstances, I would like to take permission from our National President Akhilesh Yadav Ji that whatever be the result of the assembly elections in Maharashtra, the Samajwadi Party would like to contest as many seats as possible in the assemblies where it is strong,” he added. Akhilesh Yadav also asserted that he is hoping to get more seats from the alliance. “I am going to Maharashtra tomorrow. Our effort will be to contest with the INDIA bloc. We have asked for seats. We had 2 MLAs; we hope that we will get more seats,” the SP Chief said.

Wadettiwar Affirms Openness of Alliance Earlier today, Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar stated that the doors of the alliance are not closed for the Samajwadi Party, and all the problems will be solved within two days. “No door of the Maha Vikas Aghadi is closed for the Samajwadi Party. Our first discussion has taken place. We will have seat-sharing today and, after discussing with them, we will solve it in two days,” Wadettiwar said.

Upcoming Elections and Political Dynamics “In today’s meeting, we will discuss giving seats to the Samajwadi Party. Like the agreement that happened in UP with the Samajwadi Party, the same will happen in Maharashtra too,” he added. Assembly elections in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on November 20, the Election Commission of India announced on Tuesday (October 15, 2024). With this, the political parties have begun gearing up for an election that will be unprecedented in many ways.

Maha Vikas Aghadi’s Performance in Past Elections In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls, the Congress and unified Shiv Sena had won 154 out of 288 seats as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition. However, this time around, the Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar’s NCP, and Congress are in alliance to counter the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance. In the Lok Sabha election held this year, the MVA won 30 of the state’s 48 Lok Sabha seats, while the ruling alliance secured 17. One seat went to an Independent candidate.

(With ANI Inputs)