US Presidential Elections: Trump Nears Majority, Poised for White House Return

Donald Trump: Donald Trump is very close to getting the majority of electoral votes, while Kamala Harris is lagging behind. There is an atmosphere of celebration among Trump’s supporters in America, while Harris’s supporters are in shock.

New DelhiNov 06, 2024 / 12:26 pm

Patrika Desk

Just a few hours after the counting of votes for the American presidential election began, Trump’s supporters were ecstatic. The reason is that former President Donald Trump is seen making a comeback to the White House. In fact, after the counting of votes, trends suggest that Donald Trump is getting close to getting the majority of electoral votes. By 10 am, Trump had reached 230 votes, while Kamala Harris was at 187 votes. To win, 270 votes are required, which Trump seems to be getting easily.

Trump’s Supporters are Celebrating

According to a report by the Associated Press, Trump’s supporters have gathered in West Palm Beach, Florida, and are celebrating. They are rejecting the policies of the Biden administration and supporting Trump’s policies. Meanwhile, Trump himself is watching the election results from his home in Florida. According to a CNN report, Trump’s campaign is now full of hope. Trump’s Convention Center is chanting slogans in his favor.
Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris has won in New York, Illinois, and several other states. She has also won 10 seats in Colorado. According to an AP report, Harris has also won in the Columbia district.

In Which States Are Trump and Harris Winning?

According to trends, Donald Trump has won in 24 states, including Montana, Idaho, Utah, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, South Dakota, Texas, North Dakota, Ohio, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Kentucky, and others.
On the other hand, Kamala Harris has won in 15 states, including Washington, Colorado, New Mexico, New York, and others. However, voting is still going on in many states, and these numbers may change after the counting of votes.

