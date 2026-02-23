205 Forest Fires So Far! Last Year Saw 19063

While 2006 saw the lowest number of 99 incidents, 2025 recorded the highest with 19,063. The main reasons for this are the careless discarding of bidis and cigarettes by local villagers and passersby, villagers setting fire to the base of trees for Mahua collection, and hunters setting fires for wildlife hunting. In view of this, local forest staff and wildlife village committees have been instructed to remain alert to protect the forests from arson.