RTE Admission 2026: Historic Increase in RTE Seats in Chhattisgarh, Admission to First Class Under New Rules

RTE Admission 2026: Under the Right to Free and Compulsory Education Act (RTE), admissions will be granted to 54,824 seats for the academic session 2026–27. As per the government’s decision, RTE admissions will be conducted only for Class 1.
Last year, only 9,375 seats were declared for Class 1. However, for the 2026–27 session, this number has increased to 19,489 seats.
In the academic year 2025–26, a total of 35,335 students are studying in KG-2 under RTE in private schools across the state. These students will be promoted and take admission into Class 1 in the upcoming academic session 2026–27.
Thus, a total of 54,824 children will get admission in Class 1 in the year 2026-27. Now, the determination of RTE seats is being done based on the number of entries in Class 1 from the previous year, recorded on the U-DISE portal. This has put a check on the incorrect or misleading information provided by private schools to the nodal officers. Additionally, this decision will establish effective control over the operation of substandard private schools and ensure transparency and accountability in the education system.
In the previous system, Nursery, KG-1, and Class 1 were all considered admission classes. This flexibility was being misused by many private schools. Big and renowned private schools would show a lower capacity by stating Nursery as the admission point. Based on this, they would declare only 25% of RTE seats. However, in reality, the same schools ran 4-5 sections in Class 1 and admitted a large number of general students.
The effect of the new rules is immediately visible. Last year, 9,375 RTE seats were declared for Class 1. For the year 2026-27, this has increased to 19,489 seats. Furthermore, in the academic year 2025-26, 35,335 children were studying in KG-2 under RTE in private schools. All these will be admitted to Class 1 in 2026-27. Thus, a total of 54,824 children will get admission in Class 1 in the upcoming session, which is even more than the 53,325 RTE seats from the previous year. This increase is considered a direct result of the government's transparent policy.
