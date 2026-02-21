RTE Admission 2026: Historic Increase in RTE Seats in Chhattisgarh, Admission to First Class Under New Rules

The effect of the new rules is immediately visible. Last year, 9,375 RTE seats were declared for Class 1. For the year 2026-27, this has increased to 19,489 seats. Furthermore, in the academic year 2025-26, 35,335 children were studying in KG-2 under RTE in private schools. All these will be admitted to Class 1 in 2026-27. Thus, a total of 54,824 children will get admission in Class 1 in the upcoming session, which is even more than the 53,325 RTE seats from the previous year. This increase is considered a direct result of the government's transparent policy.