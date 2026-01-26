CG Train Cancelled: 14 Trains Cancelled Until January 31, Passenger Load Increases on Other Trains, Know Rescheduling

CG Train Cancelled: 14 trains cancelled till January 31, passenger rush increases on other trains; check reschedule details (Photo: Patrika)
CG Train Cancelled: The cancellation of trains in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, shows no signs of stopping. More than 50 trains from the Bilaspur zone alone are being cancelled every month. Railway officials attribute the cancellation of these trains to the construction of third and fourth lines and ongoing infrastructure development work. However, this is directly impacting common passengers. Trains are being cancelled even after tickets have been booked days in advance.
Furthermore, booking tickets on other trains shows long waiting lists, making it difficult for passengers to get confirmed tickets. The railway has currently cancelled 14 trains until January 31, 2026. Additionally, 4 trains have been terminated at intermediate stations, and 2 trains have been rescheduled. According to the railway, non-interlocking work will be carried out for the Rajnandgaon-Nagpur third line project at the Tumsar Road yard. These trains have been cancelled due to this work.
Tumsar Road-Tirodi Passenger (58817) cancelled from January 24 to January 31.
Tirodi-Tumsar Road Passenger (58818) cancelled from January 24 to January 31.
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (Itwari)-Tirodi Passenger (58815) cancelled from January 24 to January 31.
Tirodi-Tumsar Road Passenger (58816) cancelled from January 24 to January 31.
Balaghat-Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (Itwari)-Tirodi MEMU (68715) cancelled from January 24 to January 31.
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (Itwari)-Balaghat MEMU (68714) cancelled from January 24 to January 31.
Durg-Gondia MEMU (68741) cancelled from January 28 to January 31.
Gondia-Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (Itwari) MEMU (68743) cancelled from January 28 to January 31.
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (Itwari)-Gondia MEMU (68744) cancelled from January 28 to January 31.
Gondia-Durg MEMU (68742) cancelled from January 28 to January 31.
Dongargarh-Gondia MEMU (68711) cancelled from January 28 to January 31.
Gondia-Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (Itwari) MEMU (68713) cancelled from January 28 to January 31.
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (Itwari)-Gondia MEMU (68716) cancelled from January 28 to January 31.
Gondia-Dongargarh MEMU (68712) cancelled from January 28 to January 31.
Until January 31, Tumsar Road-Tirodi DEMU (78811) will run up to Gobarwahi and will be cancelled between Gobarwahi and Tumsar Road.
Until January 31, Tirodi-Tumsar Road DEMU (78812) will run up to Gobarwahi and will be cancelled between Gobarwahi and Tumsar Road.
Until January 31, Tirodi-Balaghat MEMU (78813) will be cancelled between Gobarwahi and Tumsar Road.
Until January 31, Balaghat-Tirodi DEMU (78814) will run up to Gobarwahi and will be cancelled between Gobarwahi and Tumsar Road.
Trains will be controlled for 30-40 minutes.
On January 29, the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (Itwari)-Korba Shivnath Express (18240) will be controlled for 30 minutes between Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (Itwari) and Tumsar Road.
On January 31, the Ahmedabad-Howrah Express (12833) will be controlled for 40 minutes between Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (Itwari) and Gondia.
Big NewsView All
Raipur
Chhattisgarh
Trending