CG Train Cancelled: 14 Trains Cancelled Until January 31, Passenger Load Increases on Other Trains, Know Rescheduling

Until January 31, Tumsar Road-Tirodi DEMU (78811) will run up to Gobarwahi and will be cancelled between Gobarwahi and Tumsar Road.

Until January 31, Tirodi-Tumsar Road DEMU (78812) will run up to Gobarwahi and will be cancelled between Gobarwahi and Tumsar Road.

Until January 31, Tirodi-Balaghat MEMU (78813) will be cancelled between Gobarwahi and Tumsar Road.

Until January 31, Balaghat-Tirodi DEMU (78814) will run up to Gobarwahi and will be cancelled between Gobarwahi and Tumsar Road.

Trains will be controlled for 30-40 minutes.

On January 29, the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (Itwari)-Korba Shivnath Express (18240) will be controlled for 30 minutes between Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (Itwari) and Tumsar Road.

On January 31, the Ahmedabad-Howrah Express (12833) will be controlled for 40 minutes between Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (Itwari) and Gondia.