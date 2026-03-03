NEET Exam: Only 5 Days Left to Fill NEET UG Forms, 400 Seats to Increase This Year

In the new academic session, there is a possibility of a new government medical college opening in the Bastar division, specifically in Geedam, Dantewada district. Additionally, government medical colleges are likely to be established in Kawardha, Janjgir-Champa, Manendragarh, and Jashpur, along with a private medical college in Raipur. Currently, the state has 15 colleges, including 10 government-run institutions. Last year, students who scored 470 out of 720 in the UR category had difficulty securing an MBBS seat in a government college due to the challenging nature of the NEET paper, which made it hard for students to achieve higher scores. Last year's national topper scored 682 out of 720. Approximately 45,000 students from the state apply for the NEET exam annually, with only about half qualifying.