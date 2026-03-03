NEET Exam: Only 5 Days Left to Fill NEET UG Forms, 400 Seats to Increase This Year

NEET Exam: With only 5 days left to fill out the NEET UG application form, students can submit their applications online until March 8.
The NEET UG exam is scheduled for May 3 and will be conducted not only in India but also abroad. This year, there is a possibility of an increase of 400 MBBS seats in the state.
Although the NEET exam is two months away, the 12th-grade examinations are currently underway. Following these exams, students will focus on their NEET preparation, concentrating on subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and related topics. Some coaching institutes are also offering crash courses to prepare students. These are typically two-month courses designed for students who couldn't attend year-long coaching, allowing them to finalise their preparations.
Eighty-two per cent of seats in government medical colleges are reserved under the state quota, providing admission to local students. Meanwhile, 15% of seats fall under the All India quota, and 3% are part of the Central Pool. In private colleges, 42.5% of seats each are allocated to the state and management quotas, with the remaining 15% reserved for the NRI quota. Nehru Medical College in Raipur has the highest number of seats in the state with 230, followed by Durg, which will admit students to 200 seats.
For the 2026-27 academic session, there is a likelihood of admissions to 2730 MBBS seats in the state. This year, five government and one private college are expected to receive recognition. The five government colleges could collectively offer 250 seats, with 50 seats each. The private college has applied for 150 MBBS seats. With the addition of six new medical colleges in the upcoming session, the total number of MBBS seats is projected to increase by 400, raising the total from 2330 to 2730. This increase in seats is expected to lower the cut-off marks, benefiting students preparing for the NEET exam.
In the new academic session, there is a possibility of a new government medical college opening in the Bastar division, specifically in Geedam, Dantewada district. Additionally, government medical colleges are likely to be established in Kawardha, Janjgir-Champa, Manendragarh, and Jashpur, along with a private medical college in Raipur. Currently, the state has 15 colleges, including 10 government-run institutions. Last year, students who scored 470 out of 720 in the UR category had difficulty securing an MBBS seat in a government college due to the challenging nature of the NEET paper, which made it hard for students to achieve higher scores. Last year's national topper scored 682 out of 720. Approximately 45,000 students from the state apply for the NEET exam annually, with only about half qualifying.
Applications have already been submitted to the National Medical Commission for five new government medical colleges. The NMC may conduct inspections at any time for the new colleges, and our preparations are ongoing. Deans have been appointed, and faculty will be recruited soon.
-Dr. US Paikra, DME
There is a possibility of an increase in MBBS seats for the new academic session, with seats being added in both government and private colleges. Therefore, students preparing for NEET should focus on all subjects. The increase in seats will lead to a lower cut-off, making it easier for students to secure admission.
