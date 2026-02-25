Holi 2026: Liquor Shops Shut Across Chhattisgarh on March 4

Liquor Shops to Remain Closed on Holi (Photo Source: Patrika)
Liquor Shop Closed: In view of the Holi festival, the Chhattisgarh government has taken an important decision. There will be a ban on the sale of liquor across the state on Holi. The Excise Department has issued an official order declaring March 4, 2026, as a “dry day” across the entire state.
Strict action against operators: According to the order, all retail shops selling country and foreign liquor, bars, and other establishments related to liquor will remain completely closed on that day. The department has made it clear that the instructions will be strictly enforced. If any illegal sale of liquor or open shops are found anywhere, strict action will be taken against the concerned operator.
Liquor Shop Closed: Instructions to Maintain Law and Order
District excise officers have also been directed to increase surveillance in their respective areas and coordinate with the local administration to maintain law and order. The government has taken this step to ensure peace, safety, and harmony during the festival. Citizens have also been urged to celebrate Holi safely and responsibly while adhering to the rules.
Big NewsView All
Raipur
Chhattisgarh
Trending