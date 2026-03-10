10 March 2026,

Tuesday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Raipur

Chhattisgarh Heatwave: Mercury Rises, IMD Warns of Further Heat Increase, Temperature Reaches 39°C

Chhattisgarh Heatwave: The impact of the heat is rapidly increasing in Chhattisgarh. Temperatures in most districts have been recorded 2 to 4 degrees above normal.

less than 1 minute read

Raipur

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 10, 2026

राजनांदगांव का तापमान अत्यधिक (photo source- Patrika)

Rajnandgaon Records Extremely High Temperature (Photo Source: Patrika)

Chhattisgarh Heatwave: The effects of the heat are now clearly visible in Chhattisgarh. The maximum temperature in most districts of the state is being recorded at about 2 to 4 degrees Celsius above normal. According to the Meteorological Department, no significant change in temperature is expected for the next four days.

No Significant Impact on Weather Currently

The weather across the state is currently dry. On Monday, the highest temperature in the state was recorded at 39 degrees Celsius in Rajnandgaon, while the lowest minimum temperature was recorded at 16.2 degrees Celsius in Ambikapur. According to meteorologists, a trough line has formed from Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha passing through to Marathwada in Bihar at an altitude of about 0.9 kilometres, but it is not having any significant impact on the weather in the state at present.

Chhattisgarh Heatwave: Expected to be 23 degrees Celsius

The Meteorological Department estimates that the weather in the state will remain dry for the next four days, with the maximum temperature likely to remain about 2 to 3 degrees above normal. Talking about the capital Raipur, the maximum temperature here is expected to be around 38 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature around 23 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. Light fog may also be observed in the city during the daytime.

Share the news:

City News

Raipur News

Ambikapur News

Bilaspur News

Bhilai News

Jagdalpur News

Published on:

10 Mar 2026 11:50 am

News / Chhattisgarh / Raipur / Chhattisgarh Heatwave: Mercury Rises, IMD Warns of Further Heat Increase, Temperature Reaches 39°C

Big News

View All

Raipur

Chhattisgarh

Trending

CG Weather: Mercury rises in March itself, Raipur reaches 37°C

CG Weather: प्रदेश में गर्मी ने पकड़ी रफ्तार, मार्च में ही चढ़ा पारा, रायपुर में 37°C पहुंचा
Raipur

NEET Exam: Only 5 Days Left to Fill NEET UG Forms, 400 Seats to Increase This Year

Neet UG Exam 2026
Raipur

Holi 2026: Liquor Shops Shut Across Chhattisgarh on March 4

होली के दिन बंद रहेंगी शराब दुकानें (photo source- Patrika)
Raipur

205 Forest Fires So Far! Last Year Saw 19063

अब तक 205 स्थानों में आग(photo-patrika)
Raipur

RTE Admission 2026: Historic Increase in RTE Seats in Chhattisgarh, Admission to First Class Under New Rules

RTE Admission 2026, chhattisgarh news,
Raipur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.