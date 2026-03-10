Chhattisgarh Heatwave: Mercury Rises, IMD Warns of Further Heat Increase, Temperature Reaches 39°C

Rajnandgaon Records Extremely High Temperature (Photo Source: Patrika)
Chhattisgarh Heatwave: The effects of the heat are now clearly visible in Chhattisgarh. The maximum temperature in most districts of the state is being recorded at about 2 to 4 degrees Celsius above normal. According to the Meteorological Department, no significant change in temperature is expected for the next four days.
The weather across the state is currently dry. On Monday, the highest temperature in the state was recorded at 39 degrees Celsius in Rajnandgaon, while the lowest minimum temperature was recorded at 16.2 degrees Celsius in Ambikapur. According to meteorologists, a trough line has formed from Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha passing through to Marathwada in Bihar at an altitude of about 0.9 kilometres, but it is not having any significant impact on the weather in the state at present.
The Meteorological Department estimates that the weather in the state will remain dry for the next four days, with the maximum temperature likely to remain about 2 to 3 degrees above normal. Talking about the capital Raipur, the maximum temperature here is expected to be around 38 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature around 23 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. Light fog may also be observed in the city during the daytime.
Big NewsView All
Raipur
Chhattisgarh
Trending