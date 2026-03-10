Chhattisgarh Heatwave: Mercury Rises, IMD Warns of Further Heat Increase, Temperature Reaches 39°C

The weather across the state is currently dry. On Monday, the highest temperature in the state was recorded at 39 degrees Celsius in Rajnandgaon, while the lowest minimum temperature was recorded at 16.2 degrees Celsius in Ambikapur. According to meteorologists, a trough line has formed from Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha passing through to Marathwada in Bihar at an altitude of about 0.9 kilometres, but it is not having any significant impact on the weather in the state at present.