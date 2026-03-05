5 March 2026,

Thursday

Raipur

CG Weather: Mercury rises in March itself, Raipur reaches 37°C

CG Weather: According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of a gradual increase in the maximum temperature by about 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in the state over the next three days.

less than 1 minute read

Raipur

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 05, 2026

CG Weather: प्रदेश में गर्मी ने पकड़ी रफ्तार, मार्च में ही चढ़ा पारा, रायपुर में 37°C पहुंचा

CG Weather: Heat intensifies in the state as temperatures rise in March itself; mercury reaches 37°C in Raipur

CG Weather: With the beginning of March, temperatures in Chhattisgarh are steadily rising. In many districts, including the capital Raipur, the mercury has crossed 35 degrees Celsius, causing discomfort to people due to intense sunshine and hot winds during the afternoon. The Meteorological Department has indicated further increase in temperatures in the coming days, advising the public to exercise caution.

Temperatures have been rising continuously for the past few days. According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of a gradual increase of about 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in the maximum temperature across the state during the next three days. After this, there are no significant changes expected in the temperature for the next 4 days.

The weather in the state remained dry for the past 24 hours. The highest maximum temperature recorded was 37.0°C in Raipur, while the lowest minimum temperature was recorded at 11.9°C in Ambikapur. Rainfall figures remained nil. According to the Meteorological Department, no active weather system is currently influencing the state.

In the capital Raipur, the sky is expected to remain mostly clear on March 5. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 38°C and the minimum temperature around 21°C.

Published on:

05 Mar 2026 08:59 am

News / Chhattisgarh / Raipur / CG Weather: Mercury rises in March itself, Raipur reaches 37°C

Raipur

Chhattisgarh

