Union Railway Minister Allocates Rs 7470 Crore for Bastar Region in Chhattisgarh, Modi Government Pushes Development

It is expected that the transport work will be completed and commence by April. Additionally, the Parmalkasa to Kharsia freight corridor section will also gain momentum. The freight corridor will connect West Bengal with Odisha and Chhattisgarh, leading to increased speed in freight transportation in the future. This will foster growth in Chhattisgarh's industries. This information was shared by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at a press conference on Monday. Officials also joined the VC online from the DRM office.