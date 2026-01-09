Big Relief for Rail Passengers: 3% Discount on General Ticket Bookings, UPI and Net Banking Users to Benefit

RailOne App: Rail passengers in the Bilaspur zone will now get a 3% discount on booking general tickets through the Rail-One app. To avail this discount, passengers will not need to deposit money in the railway's R-wallet. Passengers can also avail this discount by making payments via UPI, debit card, or net banking.
This scheme will be implemented from January 14. Until now, the railway only offered a 3% cashback bonus to passengers using the app's R wallet. Due to the wallet recharge process, many passengers hesitated to book tickets through the app. To overcome this problem, the railway has now included all digital channels in this scheme. This means that by booking tickets through the app and making online payments, you will now get a 3% discount on the total fare.
This is currently being implemented on a trial basis for six months. According to the order issued by Sanjay Manocha, Director of Passenger Marketing at the Railway Board, this new system will be effective from January 14, 2026, and will remain in effect until July 14, 2026.
During this six-month trial period, the railway will monitor the extent to which digital bookings have increased due to this decision. The Centre for Railway Information Systems will provide feedback on this plan to the Railway Board in May, based on which a decision will be taken on whether to continue this plan further.
RailOne App: The railway has clarified that passengers who are already using the R Wallet will continue to receive a 3% cashback bonus as before. There has been no change in this. This new change will only apply to those who make direct payments through other digital methods instead of the wallet. The Railway Board has instructed all zonal railways to widely publicise this new facility so that the maximum number of passengers can benefit from it.
Big NewsView All
Raipur
Chhattisgarh
Trending