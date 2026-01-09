9 January 2026,

Friday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

Home

video_icon

Shorts

catch_icon

Plus

epaper_icon

Epaper

profile_icon

Profile

Raipur

Big Relief for Rail Passengers: 3% Discount on General Ticket Bookings, UPI and Net Banking Users to Benefit

Rail-One App: Rail passengers in the Bilaspur zone will receive a 3% discount on booking general tickets through the Rail-One app.

2 min read
Google source verification

Raipur

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 09, 2026

जनरल टिकट बुकिंग पर 3% छूट (photo source- Patrika)

RailOne App: Rail passengers in the Bilaspur zone will now get a 3% discount on booking general tickets through the Rail-One app. To avail this discount, passengers will not need to deposit money in the railway's R-wallet. Passengers can also avail this discount by making payments via UPI, debit card, or net banking.

RailOne App: 3% discount on total fare

This scheme will be implemented from January 14. Until now, the railway only offered a 3% cashback bonus to passengers using the app's R wallet. Due to the wallet recharge process, many passengers hesitated to book tickets through the app. To overcome this problem, the railway has now included all digital channels in this scheme. This means that by booking tickets through the app and making online payments, you will now get a 3% discount on the total fare.

Scheme launched on a 6-month trial

This is currently being implemented on a trial basis for six months. According to the order issued by Sanjay Manocha, Director of Passenger Marketing at the Railway Board, this new system will be effective from January 14, 2026, and will remain in effect until July 14, 2026.

During this six-month trial period, the railway will monitor the extent to which digital bookings have increased due to this decision. The Centre for Railway Information Systems will provide feedback on this plan to the Railway Board in May, based on which a decision will be taken on whether to continue this plan further.

Benefits for wallet users will continue

RailOne App: The railway has clarified that passengers who are already using the R Wallet will continue to receive a 3% cashback bonus as before. There has been no change in this. This new change will only apply to those who make direct payments through other digital methods instead of the wallet. The Railway Board has instructed all zonal railways to widely publicise this new facility so that the maximum number of passengers can benefit from it.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Raipur News

Ambikapur News

Bilaspur News

Bhilai News

Jagdalpur News

Published on:

09 Jan 2026 03:53 pm

News / Chhattisgarh / Raipur / Big Relief for Rail Passengers: 3% Discount on General Ticket Bookings, UPI and Net Banking Users to Benefit

Big News

View All

Raipur

Chhattisgarh

Trending

Fog Disrupts Flights: Delhi and Hyderabad Schedules Affected, Several Cancelled

raipur airport news
Raipur

CG News: Rs 100 Crore Mega Approval! Nandanvan to Become Ultra-Modern Nature Spot

नंदनवन में 100 करोड़ के प्लान को मंजूरी (photo source- Patrika)
Raipur

IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Team India to practise in Raipur today, Rohit–Virat to take the field, public entry closed

रोहित-विराट को देखने उमड़ी भीड़ (photo source- Patrika)
newsupdate

Dharmendra’s Demise: Neha Shukla Remembers Dharmendra, Says Working With Him on ‘Rocky Aur Rani’ Was a Blessing

Dharmendra Passed Away
Entertainment

CGBSE CG Board 10th 12th Datesheet 2026 Released

CGBSE 10th 12th Exam Date 2026
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.