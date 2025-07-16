Madhya Pradesh: ₹1100 Crore Railway Line to Open in December, Creating Jobs

MP News: The doubling of the railway line from Neemuch to Ratlam (ratlam-neemuch railway), costing approximately ₹1100 crore, is in its final stages. Simultaneously, electrification of this rail line is also underway. The target for completion is December. This will significantly benefit the economies of Ratlam, Mandsaur, and Neemuch. After the completion of the railway line doubling work, not only will the number of passenger trains increase, but the number of freight trains will also increase. Furthermore, this will boost the GDP of Ratlam, Mandsaur, and Neemuch, and create more employment opportunities.