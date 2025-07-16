16 July 2025,

Wednesday

Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh: ₹1100 Crore Railway Line to Open in December, Creating Jobs

The doubling and electrification of the railway line connecting two districts in Madhya Pradesh (MP) is in its final stages. This project, slated for completion by December, is expected to boost industrial development, GDP growth, and employment opportunities.

Ratlam

Patrika Desk

Jul 16, 2025

ratlam-neemuch railway line doubling and electrification mp news
ratlam-neemuch railway line doubling and electrification (Image Courtesy- DRM Ratlam facebook)

MP News: The doubling of the railway line from Neemuch to Ratlam (ratlam-neemuch railway), costing approximately ₹1100 crore, is in its final stages. Simultaneously, electrification of this rail line is also underway. The target for completion is December. This will significantly benefit the economies of Ratlam, Mandsaur, and Neemuch. After the completion of the railway line doubling work, not only will the number of passenger trains increase, but the number of freight trains will also increase. Furthermore, this will boost the GDP of Ratlam, Mandsaur, and Neemuch, and create more employment opportunities.

Funding Released in 2021

The doubling work is being carried out at a cost of ₹1100 crore. The funds were released in September 2021. Following this, tenders were issued, etc. The work from Neemuch to Daloda, Daloda to Barayala Chaurasi, and Barayala Chaurasi to Ratlam is either complete or in its final stages. The construction of new platforms, panel rooms, passenger waiting rooms, and other facilities at various stations is in its final stages.

Per Capita Income of Ratlam District

In Ratlam district, with a population of 1.4 million, the per capita income, according to the state government, is ₹1,40,583. The main source of income in the district is agriculture. This translates to approximately ₹11,715 per month. With the introduction of high-speed trains and an increase in the number of freight trains, employment opportunities will also increase. Khemaraj Meena, Public Relations Officer, Ratlam Railway Division, stated that the completion of any railway project benefits everyone. The Neemuch-Ratlam doubling will provide passengers with high-speed trains and also benefit goods transportation.

Industries to Benefit

Ratlam has various industries such as copper wire manufacturing, plastic rope manufacturing, chemicals, oxygen production, gold and silver work, Ratlami saree weaving, and handicrafts. These industries will benefit from the doubling of the railway line in terms of exports.

Benefits of Doubling

  • Increased industrial and commercial activities in the district.
  • Industrial development on 14,000 hectares of land near the Delhi-Mumbai corridor.
  • Development of industries on 29 hectares of land allocated for alcohol plants.
  • Establishment of a saree cluster; a namkeen (savoury snack) cluster is already operational.

Published on:

16 Jul 2025 03:19 pm

