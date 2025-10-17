Major Action: Warrants Issued Against Corrupt Sarpanch-Secretaries in MP

Action taken against former sarpanch, secretary, and Rewa panchayat CEO for corruption. (Photo - Social Media)
Action On Corruption: Former sarpanches and secretaries found guilty of corruption in the panchayats of Rewa have been issued notices for recovery. The District Panchayat has now taken strict action for non-payment of the amount. Warrants have been issued against such former sarpanches and secretaries. The Chief Executive Officer of the District Panchayat had issued a notice in this regard to the concerned individuals. Despite this, warrants have been issued against the concerned former sarpanches and secretaries for not depositing the amount.
CEO Mahtab Singh Gurjar has issued warrants against former sarpanch Uma Singh and former secretary Lavkush Kumar Sharma of Budhiya village in Janpad Panchayat Raipur Karchuliyan for corruption in the amount of Rs 1,42,175 sanctioned for PCC road and drain construction, out of the funds allocated for construction works in Gram Panchayats under the Panchayati Raj system.
Additionally, warrants have been issued against former sarpanch Samaylal Saket and former secretary Bhaiya Lal Pandey of Janpad Gangew for irregularities amounting to Rs 4,22,103 in the construction of Panchayat Bhavan and Anganwadi Bhavan. Warrants have been issued against former sarpanch Sudha Soni and former secretary Ashok Singh of Gram Panchayat Purwa, Raipur Karchuliyan, for failing to deposit Rs 1,30,000 out of Rs 9,07,830 sanctioned for drain, soak pit near handpump, culvert, PCC road, and Narep.
Similarly, warrants have been issued against former sarpanch Suresh Kumar Verma and former secretary Kamlesh Singh of Gram Panchayat Dihia, Sirmaur Janpad, on charges of misappropriation of Rs 2,43,873 sanctioned for the secondary school building. Instructions have been given to the Station House Officer to serve the warrants and inform after handing them over to the Central Jail. Furthermore, warrants have been issued and orders given for the custody of former sarpanch Auseri Kol and former secretary Dhirendra Singh of Gram Panchayat Joginhai, Raipur Karchuliyan, in the Central Jail for not depositing the recovery amount.
Chief Executive Officer, District Panchayat, Mahtab Singh Gurjar, has suspended Gram Panchayat Secretary Umashankar Tiwari of Janpad Panchayat Tyonthar with immediate effect. His headquarters during the suspension period will be Janpad Panchayat Tyonthar. He will be entitled to subsistence allowance as per rules. Action for suspension has been taken against Secretary Umashankar Tiwari after he failed to provide a satisfactory response to a notice issued to him based on a complaint by Sarpanch Roshni Yadav during a public hearing.