Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Rewa

Major Action: Warrants Issued Against Corrupt Sarpanch-Secretaries in MP

MP News: Action taken against former Sarpanches and Secretaries involved in corruption in Rewa.

2 min read

Rewa

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 17, 2025

action on corruption ex sarpanch secretary rewa panchayat ceo mp news

Action taken against former sarpanch, secretary, and Rewa panchayat CEO for corruption. (Photo - Social Media)

Action On Corruption: Former sarpanches and secretaries found guilty of corruption in the panchayats of Rewa have been issued notices for recovery. The District Panchayat has now taken strict action for non-payment of the amount. Warrants have been issued against such former sarpanches and secretaries. The Chief Executive Officer of the District Panchayat had issued a notice in this regard to the concerned individuals. Despite this, warrants have been issued against the concerned former sarpanches and secretaries for not depositing the amount.

Warrants Issued Against These Former Sarpanches and Secretaries

CEO Mahtab Singh Gurjar has issued warrants against former sarpanch Uma Singh and former secretary Lavkush Kumar Sharma of Budhiya village in Janpad Panchayat Raipur Karchuliyan for corruption in the amount of Rs 1,42,175 sanctioned for PCC road and drain construction, out of the funds allocated for construction works in Gram Panchayats under the Panchayati Raj system.

Additionally, warrants have been issued against former sarpanch Samaylal Saket and former secretary Bhaiya Lal Pandey of Janpad Gangew for irregularities amounting to Rs 4,22,103 in the construction of Panchayat Bhavan and Anganwadi Bhavan. Warrants have been issued against former sarpanch Sudha Soni and former secretary Ashok Singh of Gram Panchayat Purwa, Raipur Karchuliyan, for failing to deposit Rs 1,30,000 out of Rs 9,07,830 sanctioned for drain, soak pit near handpump, culvert, PCC road, and Narep.

Similarly, warrants have been issued against former sarpanch Suresh Kumar Verma and former secretary Kamlesh Singh of Gram Panchayat Dihia, Sirmaur Janpad, on charges of misappropriation of Rs 2,43,873 sanctioned for the secondary school building. Instructions have been given to the Station House Officer to serve the warrants and inform after handing them over to the Central Jail. Furthermore, warrants have been issued and orders given for the custody of former sarpanch Auseri Kol and former secretary Dhirendra Singh of Gram Panchayat Joginhai, Raipur Karchuliyan, in the Central Jail for not depositing the recovery amount.

Deur Bam Panchayat Secretary Suspended

Chief Executive Officer, District Panchayat, Mahtab Singh Gurjar, has suspended Gram Panchayat Secretary Umashankar Tiwari of Janpad Panchayat Tyonthar with immediate effect. His headquarters during the suspension period will be Janpad Panchayat Tyonthar. He will be entitled to subsistence allowance as per rules. Action for suspension has been taken against Secretary Umashankar Tiwari after he failed to provide a satisfactory response to a notice issued to him based on a complaint by Sarpanch Roshni Yadav during a public hearing.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Updated on:

17 Oct 2025 03:22 pm

Published on:

17 Oct 2025 03:21 pm

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Rewa / Major Action: Warrants Issued Against Corrupt Sarpanch-Secretaries in MP

Big News

View All

Rewa

Madhya Pradesh

Trending

Major News: 5.72 Lakh Voters in MP Under Scrutiny, ‘SIR’ of Voter List to Begin Soon

rewa mauganj voter list SIR Survey Election Commission mp news
Rewa

Rewa Gang War: Armed Youths Clash, Firing Reported

Rewa Gangwar crime news
Rewa

Madhya Pradesh Collector, SP summoned to Delhi by NHRC

Special

The child’s health deteriorated: dead lizard found in Samosa

samosa
Health
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.