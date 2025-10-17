Major Action: Warrants Issued Against Corrupt Sarpanch-Secretaries in MP

Action On Corruption: Former sarpanches and secretaries found guilty of corruption in the panchayats of Rewa have been issued notices for recovery. The District Panchayat has now taken strict action for non-payment of the amount. Warrants have been issued against such former sarpanches and secretaries. The Chief Executive Officer of the District Panchayat had issued a notice in this regard to the concerned individuals. Despite this, warrants have been issued against the concerned former sarpanches and secretaries for not depositing the amount.