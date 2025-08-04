Rewa Gang War: Armed Youths Clash, Firing Reported

Rewa Gangwar Firing: In a blatant challenge to law and order, bike-borne youths created chaos in the city. A gang war (Rewa Gangwar) erupted between two groups, with weapon-wielding youths attacking each other. The accused also fired from country-made pistols. The incident created a panic in the entire neighbourhood. Police, arriving at the scene, sent two injured individuals to the hospital.
The incident is reported from the Indira Nagar neighbourhood under the Samaan police station. Around 12 youths, riding bikes, gathered in a field. Simultaneously, a similar number of youths from the opposing group arrived, armed with weapons. A fierce fight ensued between the two groups. The accused attacked each other with hockey sticks, rods, and other weapons, terrifying the locals. The field turned into a battleground, with the accused wreaking havoc unchecked. Reports also suggest that the accused fired shots.
Locals informed the police, who arrived at the scene. The fleeing accused attacked a youth in the ViVi police station area, hitting him with the butt of a pistol, injuring him. Police arriving at the scene found two youths injured and sent them to the hospital for treatment. The injured have been identified as Aryan Singh and Ritik Sen.
Police are currently waiting for the injured to recover before recording their statements. The initial investigation has not revealed the cause of the dispute or the names of the accused. However, the police are currently denying that any shots were fired.