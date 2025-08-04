Rewa Gang War: Armed Youths Clash, Firing Reported

The incident is reported from the Indira Nagar neighbourhood under the Samaan police station. Around 12 youths, riding bikes, gathered in a field. Simultaneously, a similar number of youths from the opposing group arrived, armed with weapons. A fierce fight ensued between the two groups. The accused attacked each other with hockey sticks, rods, and other weapons, terrifying the locals. The field turned into a battleground, with the accused wreaking havoc unchecked. Reports also suggest that the accused fired shots.