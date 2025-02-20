Madhya Pradesh Collector, SP summoned to Delhi by NHRC

The Case BJP leader Gaurav Tiwari filed a complaint with the Human Rights Commission regarding the physical and mental harassment of a 5-year-old nursery student at Jyoti Kids Garden School in the Bodabag locality of the city. He stated that the child had soiled himself in class, after which the teacher and the attendant scolded him and dragged him to the bathroom. There, they forced him to clean his pants and left him standing for hours in the cold wearing wet clothes and shoes. The entire incident was recorded in the school’s CCTV footage, but the school management deleted it.

Appear in Delhi office on February 28th The National Human Rights Commission had previously sought a response from the Collector and SP through a notice. After failing to receive a response by February 17th, despite being given two extensions, the Commission took cognizance and issued summons against the Collector and SP, ordering them to appear before the Commission in New Delhi on February 28th. They are also required to explain the action taken against the school management and why the response was not submitted to the Commission within the stipulated time.