scriptMadhya Pradesh Collector, SP summoned to Delhi by NHRC | Latest News | Patrika News
Special

Madhya Pradesh Collector, SP summoned to Delhi by NHRC

MP NEWS: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the Collector and SP, directing them to appear at its Delhi office on February 28 at 2 PM.

RewaFeb 20, 2025 / 09:20 am

Patrika Desk

MP NEWS: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the Collector and SP of Rewa district, Madhya Pradesh, asking them to appear in Delhi. The notice directs both officers to appear at the NHRC office in Delhi at 2 PM on February 28th to submit their response and report. The entire matter is related to the alleged torture of a 5-year-old child at a kids’ school in Rewa city.

The Case

BJP leader Gaurav Tiwari filed a complaint with the Human Rights Commission regarding the physical and mental harassment of a 5-year-old nursery student at Jyoti Kids Garden School in the Bodabag locality of the city. He stated that the child had soiled himself in class, after which the teacher and the attendant scolded him and dragged him to the bathroom. There, they forced him to clean his pants and left him standing for hours in the cold wearing wet clothes and shoes. The entire incident was recorded in the school’s CCTV footage, but the school management deleted it.

Appear in Delhi office on February 28th

The National Human Rights Commission had previously sought a response from the Collector and SP through a notice. After failing to receive a response by February 17th, despite being given two extensions, the Commission took cognizance and issued summons against the Collector and SP, ordering them to appear before the Commission in New Delhi on February 28th. They are also required to explain the action taken against the school management and why the response was not submitted to the Commission within the stipulated time.

News / Special / Madhya Pradesh Collector, SP summoned to Delhi by NHRC

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Delhi CM: Rekha Gupta to Take Oath at 12 Noon at Ramlila Maidan, Ceremony Themed on Ram Temple

Political

Delhi CM: Rekha Gupta to Take Oath at 12 Noon at Ramlila Maidan, Ceremony Themed on Ram Temple

in 3 hours

Madhya Pradesh Collector, SP summoned to Delhi by NHRC

Special

Madhya Pradesh Collector, SP summoned to Delhi by NHRC

in 4 hours

Jaipur news: Metro to run on second major route, here’s the new plan; elevated roads planned

Special

Jaipur news: Metro to run on second major route, here’s the new plan; elevated roads planned

in 3 hours

India's Job Crisis Deepens: Only 42.6% of Graduates Employable

Education News

India's Job Crisis Deepens: Only 42.6% of Graduates Employable

20 hours ago

Latest Special

Jaipur news: Metro to run on second major route, here’s the new plan; elevated roads planned

Special

Jaipur news: Metro to run on second major route, here’s the new plan; elevated roads planned

in 3 hours

Rajasthan Budget 2025: Agniveers to Get Reservation in These Government Jobs, Diya Kumari Announces

Special

Rajasthan Budget 2025: Agniveers to Get Reservation in These Government Jobs, Diya Kumari Announces

14 hours ago

Rajasthan Budget 2025: Five Key Announcements

Special

Rajasthan Budget 2025: Five Key Announcements

16 hours ago

Madhya Pradesh to Get New Vande Bharat Express: Route and Schedule Announced

Special

Madhya Pradesh to Get New Vande Bharat Express: Route and Schedule Announced

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.