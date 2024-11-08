The child’s health deteriorated: dead lizard found in Samosa

scriptThe child’s health deteriorated: dead lizard found in Samosa | The child&#39;s health deteriorated after eating samosas | Latest News | Patrika News
MP News: A shocking incident has come to light in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh. A 5-year-old child’s health deteriorated after eating a samosa. When the family members looked inside the samosa, they were shocked to find a dead lizard.

RewaNov 08, 2024 / 04:23 pm

Patrika Desk

samosa
Madhya Pradesh has witnessed a sensational incident in Rewa district. A 5-year-old innocent child ate a samosa while returning home from school. The child’s health deteriorated after eating the samosa. When the family members looked inside the samosa, they were shocked. A dead lizard was found inside the samosa. The child was immediately admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Samosas were purchased from a shop

This incident occurred on Thursday in the Nipaniya area. Pankaj Sharma, a resident of the area, had bought samosas and jalebis from a nearby shop for his 5-year-old son and daughter. As soon as they reached home, the child demanded a samosa, and the father gave it to him. The child found the taste of the samosa strange and kept the remaining half aside. After a while, the child’s health began to deteriorate. When the father suspected something, he picked up the samosa and found a dead lizard inside.

The child’s treatment is ongoing in the hospital

The child is undergoing treatment at Gandhi Memorial Hospital. The family had purchased the samosa from the Suresh Hotel in the Dekha area. A complaint has been filed with the police and the food department.

