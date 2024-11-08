The child’s health deteriorated: dead lizard found in Samosa

Samosas were purchased from a shop This incident occurred on Thursday in the Nipaniya area. Pankaj Sharma, a resident of the area, had bought samosas and jalebis from a nearby shop for his 5-year-old son and daughter. As soon as they reached home, the child demanded a samosa, and the father gave it to him. The child found the taste of the samosa strange and kept the remaining half aside. After a while, the child’s health began to deteriorate. When the father suspected something, he picked up the samosa and found a dead lizard inside.

The child’s treatment is ongoing in the hospital The child is undergoing treatment at Gandhi Memorial Hospital. The family had purchased the samosa from the Suresh Hotel in the Dekha area. A complaint has been filed with the police and the food department.