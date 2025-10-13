Major News: 5.72 Lakh Voters in MP Under Scrutiny, ‘SIR’ of Voter List to Begin Soon

Rewa-Mauganj voter list SIR survey by Election Commission (Photo: Social Media)
Voter List SIR Survey: The Election Commission has initiated a special intensive revision program for the voter list as per its directives. The commission has stated that current voters should be matched with the voter list from 2003. Those voters whose parents' names were not registered in the voter list at that time will be verified, and certain essential documents will be required for identification.
An initial report on the status of voters in the Rewa-Mauganj district over the past 22 years has been sent to the commission. Here, 5,72,250 voters will come under the purview of this investigation. Those whose parents' names are not registered in the earlier list will be asked for documents.
Soon, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will conduct a door-to-door survey. This will include 1463 polling booths in Rewa district and 518 in Mauganj district. However, polling stations with more than 1200 voters are now being separated, which will increase the number of polling booths by about three and a half hundred in both districts.
If your name is not in the 2003 list, you will need to provide three documents. BLOs will visit homes and distribute enumeration forms. Every voter will have to fill out the enumeration form. Information was provided to representatives of recognised political parties at a Standing Committee meeting held at the Collectorate recently. During the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), all 2014 Booth Level Officers in the district will conduct a door-to-door survey to purify the voter list. Only families whose names are registered in the 2003 voter list will be considered as they are.
Families added to the voter list after 2003 will need to provide two to three documents to register their names. Those whose names are not in the 2003 voter list and were born before July 1, 1987, will have to provide one of the 11 documents recognised by the commission to prevent their names from being removed from the list. One document along with proof of relationship with the father, will be required.
The documents specified by the Election Commission for identification include passports, educational certificates issued by a recognised board or university, and permanent residence certificates issued by a competent authority of the state. Forest Rights Certificates will also be valid. Caste certificates for OBC, SC, ST. National Population Register. State or local papers. Aadhaar cards will also be accepted. Family registers prepared by the competent authority.
Any land or house allotment certificates from the government will be considered valid. Documents issued to regular employees, pensioners, or pension payment orders will be valid. In addition to these, identity cards or certificates issued by the government, local authorities, banks, post offices, or LIC in India before July 1, 1987, will be accepted. Birth certificates issued by a competent authority, etc., will also be considered valid.
According to the preliminary report sent to the commission, the number of voters in the urban area of Rewa Assembly constituency has decreased by 11,239 in the last 22 years. However, the number of voters has increased in all rural assembly constituencies. Tyothar saw an increase of 37,287 voters, Mangawan by 93,659, Gurh by 50,605, Sirmaur by 36,321, Mauganj by 59,468, and Deotalab by 78,308 voters. Meanwhile, the new Semariya Assembly constituency came into existence in 2008, which had 227,841 voters as of January 6. (MP News)
The workload of BLOs will increase with the intensive revision of electoral rolls. Voter lists for urban local bodies are currently being prepared, for which claims and objections have also been invited. A few days ago, information was gathered on the increase in the number of voters in the last 22 years from each booth for intensive revision. A work plan for door-to-door surveys may also be released in the coming days. Most BLOs are school teachers, which is also affecting studies. (MP News)
The intensive revision of electoral rolls is about to begin, which involves matching voters and their parents' names with the 2003 list. Preliminary information has been sent to the commission, and further procedures will be adopted as per their instructions. - Sudhir Beck, District Deputy Election Officer, Rewa
