MP: Wife jumps into water to save drowning husband, both survive

It is worth mentioning that the holy land of Chitrakoot, where the waves of Mandakini sing songs of devotion and the circumambulation of Kamadgiri brings peace to the mind, has become even more radiant this time with the colours of the Diwali fair. The 5-day Chitrakoot Diwali fair began on October 18, and a large number of devotees and tourists are visiting the fair daily. The Madhya Pradesh government has also made special arrangements for the fair. The grand entrance gate of Mohkamgarh, the glittering bridge of Hanumandhara, and the illuminated archway of Akshay Vat create such magic at night that every traveller is compelled to stop and take pictures. The fair of colourful lights on the ghats of Mandakini and the magnificent decoration of the crossroads fill this holy city with the glow of celebration. At night, every corner of Chitrakoot comes alive like a painting, offering unparalleled attraction for tourists.