Satna

MP: Wife jumps into water to save drowning husband, both survive

SDERF team in Chitrakoot rescued two people from drowning at the Diwali fair. Both are now stable, and the fair continued safely after the incident.

2 min read

Satna

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 21, 2025

CHITRAKOOT

Madhya Pradesh: A major incident was averted in Chitrakoot on the second day of Diwali when the SDERF team rescued two people from drowning. A large number of people have gathered in Chitrakoot for the Diwali fair. On Tuesday morning, around 7:10 AM, a person went into deep water while bathing at the fair. Seeing him drown, his wife also jumped into the water to save him. Fortunately, the SDERF team present at the spot pulled both of them out in time, otherwise, they could have lost their lives.

Two People Drowning at Diwali Fair Rescued

During the Diwali fair duty, at 7:10 AM, a person suddenly went into deep water while bathing. In an attempt to save him, his wife, who had accompanied him, also jumped into the water, and both began to drown in the deep water. SDERF jawan Chandu Bahuniya (SK No. 297), deployed at the spot, immediately jumped into the water and tried to pull both out. Meanwhile, SDERF jawan Vinay Kumar (SK No. 289) and Home Guard Prakash Patel (SK No. 35), deployed on the boat, also reached the spot with the boat and jointly rescued both safely.

Diwali Fair Held in Chitrakoot

It is worth mentioning that the holy land of Chitrakoot, where the waves of Mandakini sing songs of devotion and the circumambulation of Kamadgiri brings peace to the mind, has become even more radiant this time with the colours of the Diwali fair. The 5-day Chitrakoot Diwali fair began on October 18, and a large number of devotees and tourists are visiting the fair daily. The Madhya Pradesh government has also made special arrangements for the fair. The grand entrance gate of Mohkamgarh, the glittering bridge of Hanumandhara, and the illuminated archway of Akshay Vat create such magic at night that every traveller is compelled to stop and take pictures. The fair of colourful lights on the ghats of Mandakini and the magnificent decoration of the crossroads fill this holy city with the glow of celebration. At night, every corner of Chitrakoot comes alive like a painting, offering unparalleled attraction for tourists.

