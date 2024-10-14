scriptAccident averted just before immersion, sudden fire breaks out in Kali Maa’s idol, causing panic | Latest News | Patrika News
Accident averted just before immersion, sudden fire breaks out in Kali Maa’s idol, causing panic

MP News: A major accident was averted last night during the immersion of Kali Maa’s idol. In fact, a fire suddenly broke out in the idol during a fire event, causing panic among the people present.

SatnaOct 14, 2024 / 04:44 pm

Last night, a grand procession was taken out in various parts of the country before the immersion of Durga. Meanwhile, in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh, which was separated from Maihar district last year, a major accident was averted during the immersion of Kali Maa’s idol. A fire suddenly broke out in the idol during a fire event, causing panic among the people present.
Fortunately, the fire was brought under control immediately, averting a major accident. The idol of Kali Maa, which was being taken for immersion, suddenly caught fire during the roadshow. A video of the incident has also surfaced.

According to information, a major accident was averted in Amarpattan town of the district, where the idol of Kali Maa was being taken for immersion. There were hundreds of people present at the time of the incident. After the incident, a state of panic prevailed at the spot. It is being told that the spark from a nearby burning anar (a type of firecracker) suddenly ignited the fire. After a lot of effort, the fire was brought under control. There were electric wires on the idol of Kali Maa, and if the fire had not been controlled, a major accident could have occurred.

