Accident averted just before immersion, sudden fire breaks out in Kali Maa’s idol, causing panic

A major accident was averted According to information, a major accident was averted in Amarpattan town of the district, where the idol of Kali Maa was being taken for immersion. There were hundreds of people present at the time of the incident. After the incident, a state of panic prevailed at the spot. It is being told that the spark from a nearby burning anar (a type of firecracker) suddenly ignited the fire. After a lot of effort, the fire was brought under control. There were electric wires on the idol of Kali Maa, and if the fire had not been controlled, a major accident could have occurred.