scriptMadhya Pradesh Minister Pratima Bagri Flees for Safety as Chaos Erupts at Event | Madhya Pradesh Minister Pratima Bagri escapes stampede at event | Latest News | Patrika News
Special

Madhya Pradesh Minister Pratima Bagri Flees for Safety as Chaos Erupts at Event

Minister of State Pratima Bagri was also present at the event. The bees attacked her as well, and she barely managed to flee to safety.

SatnaMar 07, 2025 / 09:36 pm

Patrika Desk

MP minister Pratima Bagri ran away from the program to save her life

MP minister Pratima Bagri ran away from the program to save her life

Across the country, the security arrangements for MLAs, MPs, and ministers are so tight that it seems not even a bird could get through. However, this is only partially true. The reality is that even such strong security can be breached.
A similar incident occurred in Madhya Pradesh during a public event when a swarm of bees attacked. Minister of State Pratima Bagri was also present at the event. The bees attacked her as well, and she barely managed to flee to safety. The attendees and officials at the event ran for cover and somehow managed to avoid the attack. Later, the event was held in a closed hall.
The unusual incident occurred during a program in Satna, MP. Numerous leaders and officials were present when the bees attacked. Minister Pratima Bagri was forced to flee to save herself. She had arrived to perform the ‘bhoomi pujan’ for the Shaheed Smriti Park, when the attack occurred.
The Shaheed Smriti Park is under construction in the Civil Lines area of the city as part of a Smart City project. The ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony was underway with State Minister Pratima Bagri in attendance when hundreds of bees suddenly attacked. Minister Bagri and other officials fled to escape the swarm.
The venue was subsequently changed, and the ceremony was completed inside the Superintendent of Police’s office.

News / Special / Madhya Pradesh Minister Pratima Bagri Flees for Safety as Chaos Erupts at Event

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

US Supreme Court rejects plea to block extradition of Mumbai attack accused

World

US Supreme Court rejects plea to block extradition of Mumbai attack accused

1 hour ago

Dubai's Gold Smuggling: Why the UAE, and How Much Gold Can Travelers Legally Carry?

National News

Dubai's Gold Smuggling: Why the UAE, and How Much Gold Can Travelers Legally Carry?

8 hours ago

IND vs NZ Final: Major Blow to New Zealand Ahead of Final; Matt Henry May Be Omitted from Playing XI

Sports

IND vs NZ Final: Major Blow to New Zealand Ahead of Final; Matt Henry May Be Omitted from Playing XI

2 hours ago

Women’s Day Special: 8 powerful movies exposing injustice and inspiring change

Entertainment

Women’s Day Special: 8 powerful movies exposing injustice and inspiring change

in 5 hours

Latest Special

Mega Job Fair Jaipur: Thousands of Jobs on Offer for Youth on March 8th

Special

Mega Job Fair Jaipur: Thousands of Jobs on Offer for Youth on March 8th

2 hours ago

Holi Travel: Packed Trains, Soaring Airfares Leave Many Stranded

Special

Holi Travel: Packed Trains, Soaring Airfares Leave Many Stranded

8 hours ago

Rajasthan Women’s Day Offer: Free Bus Rides for Women, But There’s a Catch!

Special

Rajasthan Women’s Day Offer: Free Bus Rides for Women, But There’s a Catch!

1 day ago

Railways cancels trains, diverts routes ahead of Holi

Special

Railways cancels trains, diverts routes ahead of Holi

1 day ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.