Madhya Pradesh Minister Pratima Bagri Flees for Safety as Chaos Erupts at Event

A similar incident occurred in Madhya Pradesh during a public event when a swarm of bees attacked. Minister of State Pratima Bagri was also present at the event. The bees attacked her as well, and she barely managed to flee to safety. The attendees and officials at the event ran for cover and somehow managed to avoid the attack. Later, the event was held in a closed hall.

The unusual incident occurred during a program in Satna, MP. Numerous leaders and officials were present when the bees attacked. Minister Pratima Bagri was forced to flee to save herself. She had arrived to perform the ‘bhoomi pujan’ for the Shaheed Smriti Park, when the attack occurred.

The Shaheed Smriti Park is under construction in the Civil Lines area of the city as part of a Smart City project. The ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony was underway with State Minister Pratima Bagri in attendance when hundreds of bees suddenly attacked. Minister Bagri and other officials fled to escape the swarm.

The venue was subsequently changed, and the ceremony was completed inside the Superintendent of Police’s office.