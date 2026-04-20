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Sawai Madhopur

Rajasthan New Expressway: 342km Route Planned; Major Step Ahead of Land Acquisition

Beawar-Bharatpur Greenfield Expressway: Major Update on Rajasthan’s Proposed Route; Public Consultation to Precede Land Acquisition

2 min read

Sawai Madhopur

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Patrika Desk

Apr 20, 2026

Rajasthan Greenfield Expressway

Sawai Madhopur. A major update has emerged regarding the proposed new greenfield expressway in Rajasthan. Under this ambitious project connecting Beawar to Bharatpur, public hearings will now be held in affected areas before land acquisition.

As part of the Beawar-Bharatpur Greenfield Expressway project, public hearings will be conducted in the affected regions of Sawai Madhopur district before land is acquired. These hearings will be held in accordance with the provisions of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act 2013 and the Rajasthan Rules 2016.

Three-Day Public Hearing Schedule

According to the Land Acquisition Officer and Sub-Divisional Officer of Wazirpur, the following information issued by the Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD) Gangapur City, public hearings will be conducted for Social Impact Assessment (SIA) in the affected villages.

The hearings will commence on 4 May at 11:00 am for the revenue villages of Rendayal Gurjar, Rendayal Turk, and Chak Rendayal Gurjar within the Wazirpur Tehsil.

Following this, hearings will take place on 5 May in Mohcha and Khedla Janatpur, and on 6 May at the Bharat Nirman Seva Kendra for Bhalpur, Badhrayal, and Kemrikurd. The authorities have called upon all affected landowners and citizens to attend on these dates to register their suggestions or objections.

Route Details for Sawai Madhopur

The administration has currently prohibited land-use changes, sales, purchases, or any development activities in the villages earmarked for construction. In Sawai Madhopur district, the expressway is proposed to pass through several villages, including Kemri Khurd, Badh Rayal, Khedla, Janatpur, Rendayal Turk, Rendayal, and Mohcha Bhalpur.

The 342km Greenfield Project

The Bharatpur-Beawar Expressway will traverse the districts of Ajmer, Jaipur, Tonk, Dausa, and Sawai Madhopur. Starting from National Highway 58 in Beawar, the route will pass through Masuda, Bandanwara, Bhinai, Nagola, Kekri, Phagi, Madhorajpura, Todaraisingh, Niwai, Lalsot, Nirjharna, and Gangapur City, before terminating at National Highway 21 in Bharatpur.

The 342-kilometre-long greenfield project is estimated to cost 14,000 crore rupees. The land acquisition process is currently underway to secure the 3,175 hectares required for the new expressway.

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Published on:

20 Apr 2026 03:38 pm

News / Rajasthan / Sawai Madhopur / Rajasthan New Expressway: 342km Route Planned; Major Step Ahead of Land Acquisition

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