Ranthambore Tiger Safari Gets Costlier with 10% Fee Hike

Ranthambore Safari Rates 2026: Sawai Madhopur: Tourists visiting Ranthambore National Park, both domestic and international, will have to shell out more for tiger sightings. The Forest Department is increasing park entry fees by ten per cent from April 1.
These new rates have been effective since the morning shift on Wednesday. According to the Forest Department, in 2016, the Forest Department decided to increase the entry fee by ten per cent every year. Since then, the park entry fee has been increased every year on April 1.
Ranthambore National Park, located in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, is like paradise for wildlife lovers and adventure enthusiasts. If you are planning a trip here, its diversity will mesmerise you.
Tiger Sightings: This park is primarily famous for the 'Royal Bengal Tiger'. Seeing tigers roaming in their natural habitat here is a thrilling experience.
Ranthambore Fort: This historic fort, included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, is situated on a hill within the park, offering a panoramic view of the entire forest.
Trinetra Ganesh Temple: Located within the fort, this ancient temple is equally popular among devotees and tourists.
Padam Lake and other lakes: Here you can see crocodiles, leopards, bears, sambar deer, and over 300 species of birds.
By Air: The nearest airport is Jaipur (Sanganer), which is about 180 km away. From here, you can take a taxi or bus.
By Rail: Sawai Madhopur Railway Station is the nearest junction, located just 10-12 km from the main park.
By Road: Good road connectivity is available to Sawai Madhopur from all major cities of Rajasthan.
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Sawai Madhopur
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