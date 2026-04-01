6 April 2026,

Monday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Sawai Madhopur

Ranthambore Tiger Safari Gets Costlier with 10% Fee Hike

Ranthambore Safari Rates: A visit to the Ranthambore National Park in Sawai Madhopur has become more expensive. The Forest Department has implemented a 10 percent increase in safari fees from April 1.

2 min read

Sawai Madhopur

image

Patrika Desk

Apr 01, 2026

Ranthambore Safari Rates Hike Tigers to Cost More from Today Check New Gypsy and Canter Prices Here

Ranthambore Safari Rates 2026: Sawai Madhopur: Tourists visiting Ranthambore National Park, both domestic and international, will have to shell out more for tiger sightings. The Forest Department is increasing park entry fees by ten per cent from April 1.

These new rates have been effective since the morning shift on Wednesday. According to the Forest Department, in 2016, the Forest Department decided to increase the entry fee by ten per cent every year. Since then, the park entry fee has been increased every year on April 1.

These will be the new rates

  • Currently, the fee for Indian tourists to go on a safari by canter was ₹888, which will now be ₹986.63.
  • Similarly, foreign tourists currently have to spend ₹2176.10 per tourist for a park safari by canter, which will now increase to ₹2399.63.
  • For a park safari by gypsy, Indian tourists had to spend ₹1455.17, which will now increase to ₹1611.80.
  • Similarly, foreign tourists had to pay ₹2743.17 for a park safari by gypsy, which will now increase to ₹3024.80.

Know how to reach and what to see?

Ranthambore National Park, located in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, is like paradise for wildlife lovers and adventure enthusiasts. If you are planning a trip here, its diversity will mesmerise you.

Tiger Sightings: This park is primarily famous for the 'Royal Bengal Tiger'. Seeing tigers roaming in their natural habitat here is a thrilling experience.

Ranthambore Fort: This historic fort, included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, is situated on a hill within the park, offering a panoramic view of the entire forest.

Trinetra Ganesh Temple: Located within the fort, this ancient temple is equally popular among devotees and tourists.

Padam Lake and other lakes: Here you can see crocodiles, leopards, bears, sambar deer, and over 300 species of birds.

By Air: The nearest airport is Jaipur (Sanganer), which is about 180 km away. From here, you can take a taxi or bus.

By Rail: Sawai Madhopur Railway Station is the nearest junction, located just 10-12 km from the main park.

It is directly connected to major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Jaipur. Jaipur.

By Road: Good road connectivity is available to Sawai Madhopur from all major cities of Rajasthan.

Share the news:

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

01 Apr 2026 08:59 am

News / Rajasthan / Sawai Madhopur / Ranthambore Tiger Safari Gets Costlier with 10% Fee Hike

Big News

View All

Sawai Madhopur

Rajasthan

Trending

Wedding Joy Turns Fatal: Youth Killed in DJ Dance Row in Rajasthan

rajasthan police
Crime

Ranthambore: Country's First Tiger Reserve to Offer Special Safari for People with Disabilities

Ranthambhore
Sawai Madhopur

Rajasthan: Guava Processing Plant to be set up in Sawai Madhopur at a cost of ₹150 crore, announces Agriculture Minister

Sawai Madhopur Rs 150 crore cost set up set up guava processing plant Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena announced
Sawai Madhopur

Rajasthan Accident: Three killed in horrific road accident in Rajasthan

rajasthan accident
Sawai Madhopur

Delhi–Mumbai Expressway Accident: Car plunges into ditch, two youths from Gujarat killed

Sawai-Madhopur-road-accident
Sawai Madhopur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.