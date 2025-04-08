Eight-Month-Old Dies After Balloon Incident in Madhya Pradesh

The Full Story According to reports, the eight-month-old son of Sanjay Soni, who lives near the bus stand, died after swallowing a balloon. On Sunday, the child swallowed a balloon lying in the house, after which he started having difficulty breathing. As soon as the family became aware of the incident, they took the infant to a private hospital. Seeing the child’s critical condition, the doctors there refused treatment and advised them to take him elsewhere.

Family in Shock The family took the child to the medical college, where doctors removed the balloon stuck in his throat, but were unable to save his life. The eight-month-old infant died a few hours after treatment. The family is in shock after this incident.