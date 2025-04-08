scriptEight-Month-Old Dies After Balloon Incident in Madhya Pradesh | Latest News | Patrika News
Shivpuri

Eight-Month-Old Dies After Balloon Incident in Madhya Pradesh

The child swallowed a balloon lying in the house, after which he started having difficulty breathing.

ShivpuriApr 08, 2025 / 02:06 pm

Patrika Desk

Representative Image
MP News: A shocking incident has come to light from Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh. An eight-month-old baby died after swallowing a balloon. While playing, the infant swallowed the balloon, which got stuck in his airway. Doctors removed the balloon from his throat, but were unable to save his life. This incident has caused a stir in the surrounding area.

The Full Story

According to reports, the eight-month-old son of Sanjay Soni, who lives near the bus stand, died after swallowing a balloon. On Sunday, the child swallowed a balloon lying in the house, after which he started having difficulty breathing. As soon as the family became aware of the incident, they took the infant to a private hospital. Seeing the child’s critical condition, the doctors there refused treatment and advised them to take him elsewhere.

Family in Shock

The family took the child to the medical college, where doctors removed the balloon stuck in his throat, but were unable to save his life. The eight-month-old infant died a few hours after treatment. The family is in shock after this incident.

