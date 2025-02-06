scriptHumble Salary, Massive Wealth: Teacher’s Rs 8 Crore Assets Under EOW Scrutiny | Latest News | Patrika News
Humble Salary, Massive Wealth: Teacher’s Rs 8 Crore Assets Under EOW Scrutiny

EOW Raid Shivpuri: The revelations from the investigation are shocking. A government school teacher from Bhunti, Pichhore, who earned ₹38 lakh in 27 years of service, has been found to possess assets worth ₹8 crore.

ShivpuriFeb 06, 2025 / 10:16 am

Patrika Desk

EOW Raid Shivpuri: A team from the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) raided the house of a government school teacher in Shivpuri district, Madhya Pradesh at around 6 am on Wednesday. The raid followed a complaint filed by Shivam Gupta of the EOW regarding disproportionate assets. The revelations from the investigation are shocking. A government teacher from Bhaunti, Pichhore, who earned ₹38 lakh in 27 years of service, was found to possess assets worth ₹8 crore. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Gwalior, conducted the raid and uncovered the details. The EOW raided the house of Suresh Singh Bhadoriya, a primary assistant teacher. The operation, which lasted until evening, unearthed assets worth ₹8 crore.

The investigation revealed assets including a building worth ₹1.70 lakh, 11 shops, 10 shops on Pichhore Road worth ₹1 crore, and 52 plots worth ₹5 crore. A car worth ₹5 lakh, furniture worth ₹2 lakh, a TV and AC worth ₹1.40 lakh, a bike worth ₹25.50 lakh, a tractor, 5 threshers, 4 trolleys, 3 cultivators, 44 land ownership books, and passbooks of 12 bank accounts were also found. ₹4.71 lakh in cash was also recovered.

Assets Recovered

Residential Building & 11 Shops: ₹1.70 crore

10 Shops on Pichhore Road: ₹1 crore

52 Plots: ₹5 crore

371 Grams of Gold Jewellery: ₹23.42 lakh

2.826 Kilograms of Silver Jewellery: ₹1.28 lakh
1 Truck: ₹23 lakh

