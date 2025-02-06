Humble Salary, Massive Wealth: Teacher’s Rs 8 Crore Assets Under EOW Scrutiny

The Crorepati Assistant Teacher The investigation revealed assets including a building worth ₹1.70 lakh, 11 shops, 10 shops on Pichhore Road worth ₹1 crore, and 52 plots worth ₹5 crore. A car worth ₹5 lakh, furniture worth ₹2 lakh, a TV and AC worth ₹1.40 lakh, a bike worth ₹25.50 lakh, a tractor, 5 threshers, 4 trolleys, 3 cultivators, 44 land ownership books, and passbooks of 12 bank accounts were also found. ₹4.71 lakh in cash was also recovered.

Assets Recovered Residential Building & 11 Shops: ₹1.70 crore 10 Shops on Pichhore Road: ₹1 crore 52 Plots: ₹5 crore 371 Grams of Gold Jewellery: ₹23.42 lakh 2.826 Kilograms of Silver Jewellery: ₹1.28 lakh

1 Truck: ₹23 lakh