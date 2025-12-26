26 December 2025,

Friday

Jaipur

Jaipur: Stones pelted at police near mosque at 3 AM, several injured, forces from multiple police stations arrive, police use tear gas

Chomu Crime News: The situation deteriorated to such an extent that the police had to resort to firing tear gas shells to control the situation.

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 26, 2025

A tense situation arose in Chomu town, located near the state capital Jaipur, late at night following an altercation. The dispute, which began over the removal of stones near a mosque at the Chomu bus stand, quickly escalated into a violent clash. The situation deteriorated to such an extent that the police had to resort to using tear gas shells to regain control.

Main Reason for the Dispute

According to information, the matter was related to the removal of stones from the mosque premises located near the bus stand. Sources claim that initially, people from a 'particular community' had given consent for the removal of stones, but later an attempt was made to build a boundary wall by installing iron angles. When the police administration tried to stop this, the atmosphere became heated.

Stone Pelting and Violence

Around 3:00 AM, when the police force was taking action at the spot, the crowd suddenly started pelting stones at the police personnel. About half a dozen policemen were injured in this sudden attack. A constable is reported to have sustained a serious head injury. The police fired tear gas shells to disperse the rioters, after which chaos ensued throughout the area.

Senior Officials Arrived at the Scene, Security Increased

Considering the sensitivity of the incident, a large police contingent has been dispatched to Chomu from Jaipur. Currently, the Chomu bus stand and its surrounding areas have been turned into a police cantonment. Special Operations Commissioner Rahul Prakash and Additional Police Commissioner Dr. Rajiv Pachar themselves have arrived to take charge of the situation. Along with them, DCP West Hanuman Prasad, Additional DCP Rajesh Gupta, and Chomu ACP Usha Yadav, along with personnel from several police stations, have been deployed.

The police administration has appealed to the public to maintain peace and not pay attention to rumours. Currently, the injured police personnel have been admitted to the hospital for treatment, and the process of identification has begun to apprehend the suspects.

Jaipur

