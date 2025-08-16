Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Crime

Four Killed, Nine Injured as Bus Crashes into Tempo Traveller in MP

Four people were killed and nine injured in a horrific road accident near Amola Ghat. The pilgrims were returning to Gujarat after visiting Kashi Vishwanath.

Shivpuri

Patrika Desk

Aug 16, 2025

Road Accident
Accident (Photo Source- Patrika)

Road Accident: A horrific road accident has been reported from Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh, India. At approximately 6:30 AM on Saturday, a speeding minibus carrying pilgrims veered out of control near Amola Ghat under the Suraiya police station area. The bus crossed the divider and collided head-on with an oncoming Matador vehicle. This devastating accident resulted in the tragic deaths of four people, while nine others sustained serious injuries.

The impact of the collision was so severe that both vehicles were extensively damaged, with debris scattered across the road. One person died at the scene, while three others succumbed to their injuries during treatment at a medical college by the time this report was filed. A total of four fatalities have been confirmed so far.

Minibus Driver Fell Asleep at the Wheel!

The identities of the deceased have not yet been ascertained. Suraiya police are investigating the incident. It is understood that the pilgrims in the minibus were returning to Gujarat after visiting the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Preliminary reports suggest that the driver fell asleep at the wheel, leading to this tragic accident.

