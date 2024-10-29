Onion truck overturns and catches fire, two burn alive

Road Accident: A horrific accident occurred in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, where a truck carrying onions from Bhagalpur to Faridabad overturned on the morning of Tuesday at Khubat Ghari in the Satnawada police station area…

Shivpuri•Oct 29, 2024 / 11:00 am• Patrika Desk

शिवपुरी. ट्क पलटते ही लगी आग।

Road Accident Shivpuri: A truck carrying onions from Bhagalpur to Faridabad overturned on the morning of Tuesday at Khubat Ghari in the Satnawada police station area of the district. The accident was so severe that the truck caught fire as soon as it overturned. During this, the driver, Rizwan, and the cleaner, who were present in the truck, were burnt alive. The police, who reached the spot, have started investigating the case.