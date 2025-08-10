Seven Injured, Child Critical in Indore Additional Collector's Car Crash

Indore Additional Collector Accident: In Shivpuri district, Madhya Pradesh, India, Indore's Additional Collector and his family were victims of a tragic road accident. The accident occurred while they were returning from their hometown with their family. Seven members of the family, including the officer, were injured in this horrific road accident. All have been admitted to the hospital. It has also come to light that the Additional Collector's son is in critical condition.
According to reports, Indore Additional Collector Rinkesh Vaishya had come to Badarwas in Shivpuri district to celebrate Raksha Bandhan. Today, Sunday, he and his family were travelling in a car from Badarwas to attend a Kalash Yatra in Khokar village. During this time, near Khokar village on National Highway 46 in the Badarwas police station area of Shivpuri district, a cow suddenly came in front of their car. In an attempt to avoid hitting the cow, the car went out of control and overturned.
There were a total of seven people in the car, including women and children. Everyone sustained injuries in the accident. With the help of local people, the injured were immediately taken to Guna District Hospital. As one child's condition was critical, they were referred to Gwalior after receiving initial treatment. Treatment for the remaining injured is ongoing at the district hospital.