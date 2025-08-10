Seven Injured, Child Critical in Indore Additional Collector's Car Crash

According to reports, Indore Additional Collector Rinkesh Vaishya had come to Badarwas in Shivpuri district to celebrate Raksha Bandhan. Today, Sunday, he and his family were travelling in a car from Badarwas to attend a Kalash Yatra in Khokar village. During this time, near Khokar village on National Highway 46 in the Badarwas police station area of Shivpuri district, a cow suddenly came in front of their car. In an attempt to avoid hitting the cow, the car went out of control and overturned.