Adani Group to Operate MP Power Plant, Secures 30-Year Coal Mine Lease

The Dhirouli mine in Singrauli has a peak production capacity of 6.5 million tonnes per annum. 5 MTPA production will be from open-cast mining, and the remainder from underground mining. The block contains 620 million metric tonnes (MMT) of gross geological reserves and 558 MMT of net reserves. The mine's open-cast peak rate capacity is targeted to be achieved by fiscal year 2027, while underground mining will commence 9 years later.