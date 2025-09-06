Adani Group to Operate MP Power Plant, Secures 30-Year Coal Mine Lease

MP News: Adani Group, a prominent Indian industrial conglomerate, has entered the Madhya Pradesh power plant sector. In Dhirouli, Singrauli district, Adani Power Limited will operate a coal mine. The government has granted the company permission to operate the mine.
The Dhirouli mine in Singrauli has a peak production capacity of 6.5 million tonnes per annum. 5 MTPA production will be from open-cast mining, and the remainder from underground mining. The block contains 620 million metric tonnes (MMT) of gross geological reserves and 558 MMT of net reserves. The mine's open-cast peak rate capacity is targeted to be achieved by fiscal year 2027, while underground mining will commence 9 years later.
Adani Power holds a 30-year lease for this block. The Dhirouli block will meet Adani Power's merchant power requirements and also supply a 1,200-megawatt power plant, which is currently undergoing an ambitious expansion plan to reach 3,200 megawatts.