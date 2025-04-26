Massive Gold Reserve Discovered in Madhya Pradesh

The district has established a distinct identity for itself in the country through its coal mines and thermal power projects. Rich in mineral resources, Singrauli supplies coal to various parts of the country, strengthening India’s economy. Now, Singrauli is poised to produce gold alongside coal, with four mines already auctioned. Initial excavation work has begun under the supervision of the Mines Department. These four mines were approved after a survey report.

Excavation Begins in Four Gold Mines Using Machinery The auction of the Chakeria Gold Block and the Gudhar hill in Silphori Sidhar village in Singrauli district took place last year. Two other mines, Amilhawa Gold Block and Chunpurwa Gold Block, have also been auctioned, bringing the total to four. Machinery has begun operations on-site. These mines are expected to yield 1.02 to 1.5 grams of gold per tonne of material.