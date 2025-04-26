scriptMassive Gold Reserve Discovered in Madhya Pradesh | Latest News | Patrika News
Massive Gold Reserve Discovered in Madhya Pradesh

Singrauli Achieves Another Milestone: Gold Reserves Discovered Singrauli district has added another feather to its cap. Soon, the district’s land will yield not only coal but also gold. Excavation has begun following the auctioning of mining rights.

Apr 26, 2025

Patrika Desk

Gold Reserves Found
Singrauli, in Madhya Pradesh, known as the energy capital of India due to its extensive coal reserves, has added another achievement to its name. The district’s land will soon yield gold alongside coal. The auction of gold mines has been completed, and the agencies awarded the contracts have begun excavation. Machines have started operating in the mines. It is reported that four gold mines have been auctioned, each allocated to a different company, which are now actively extracting gold using machinery.
The district has established a distinct identity for itself in the country through its coal mines and thermal power projects. Rich in mineral resources, Singrauli supplies coal to various parts of the country, strengthening India’s economy. Now, Singrauli is poised to produce gold alongside coal, with four mines already auctioned. Initial excavation work has begun under the supervision of the Mines Department. These four mines were approved after a survey report.

Excavation Begins in Four Gold Mines Using Machinery

The auction of the Chakeria Gold Block and the Gudhar hill in Silphori Sidhar village in Singrauli district took place last year. Two other mines, Amilhawa Gold Block and Chunpurwa Gold Block, have also been auctioned, bringing the total to four. Machinery has begun operations on-site. These mines are expected to yield 1.02 to 1.5 grams of gold per tonne of material.

Government to Receive ₹250 Crore in Revenue Annually

Singrauli district currently generates significant revenue from its coal mines, ranking first in the state. Revenue generation will further increase with the addition of gold mines. Kapil Muni Shukla, Assistant Mines Officer, stated that the state government will collect approximately ₹250 crore annually from the gold mines.

