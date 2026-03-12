Mob Violence in Singrauli After Minor’s Murder; Vehicles Burned, Police Fire Tear Gas

According to information received from the police, the 15-year-old minor, Pawan Shah, a resident of the Sainagar area under the police station limits, was taken to a secluded place by his friends Sudhanshu Gupta, Pawan, and Irshad under the pretext of offering him alcohol. They then strangled him to death. Pawan had been missing since March 9. On Wednesday, his body was found in a mutilated condition in an abandoned house, which led to widespread outrage in the area. It is reported that Pawan had a dispute with the accused over applying colours on Holi. Due to this enmity, the accused committed the murder.