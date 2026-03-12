12 March 2026,

Thursday

Singrauli

Mob Violence in Singrauli After Minor’s Murder; Vehicles Burned, Police Fire Tear Gas

Singrauli News: Following the murder of a minor, tensions escalated in the area on Wednesday evening. A crowd, accompanied by the victim's family, first created a ruckus outside the Morwa police station. Subsequently, they set fire to a Scorpio vehicle parked outside the house of an accused.

2 min read

Singrauli

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 12, 2026

Singrauli News

Tension After Minor’s Murder (Photo Source: Patrika)

Singrauli News: Tension gripped the Morwa police station area in Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday evening following the murder of a 15-year-old minor. The discovery of the youth's body triggered an outburst of anger from the victim's family and villagers. In their rage, the mob first created a ruckus at the Morwa police station and then proceeded to the house of one of the accused, where they caused further damage. The mob also set ablaze a Scorpio parked outside the accused's house, which was completely gutted, causing panic in the area.

Following this, the enraged mob gathered in front of the Morwa police station gate and began raising slogans against the police administration. It is reported that the minor had gone missing two days prior. Despite continuous efforts to find him, no clues were found, leading the family to file a missing person report and demand action. Meanwhile, the discovery of the minor's body on Wednesday evening led to a tense situation. The family, suspecting foul play, gathered at the police station gate and started protesting against the police administration.

Stone Pelting Outside Police Station, Police Vehicle Damaged

The protest by the mob soon turned violent. The mob's anger towards the police escalated to such an extent that they vandalised the police station gate. Furthermore, the agitated crowd also damaged a police security vehicle parked within the police station premises. The mob resorted to stone-pelting at the police team deployed at the station.

In addition, chilli powder was thrown at the police personnel. To control the situation, the police had to resort to tear gas shells and lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. Information also emerged that miscreants had thrown petrol bombs during the protest. Subsequently, around 10 PM, the enraged mob set fire to a car parked outside the house of the accused, Pankaj Gupta. Currently, the police are identifying the miscreants. Meanwhile, two accused in the minor's murder have been arrested so far.

Dispute Over Applying Colours Reported

According to information received from the police, the 15-year-old minor, Pawan Shah, a resident of the Sainagar area under the police station limits, was taken to a secluded place by his friends Sudhanshu Gupta, Pawan, and Irshad under the pretext of offering him alcohol. They then strangled him to death. Pawan had been missing since March 9. On Wednesday, his body was found in a mutilated condition in an abandoned house, which led to widespread outrage in the area. It is reported that Pawan had a dispute with the accused over applying colours on Holi. Due to this enmity, the accused committed the murder.

Body Kept Wrapped in Black Plastic

It is reported that the accused had kept the body wrapped in black plastic. Under the cover of darkness, they planned to take the body from the abandoned house to the forest and burn it, so that no one would find out. However, the accused's plan failed, and the police managed to locate the body.

Police Control the Situation

Currently, additional forces have been called in to control the situation in the area, and a large number of police personnel have been deployed around the police station. Officials have appealed to the public to remain calm. The police stated that the situation has been brought under control.

