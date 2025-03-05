scriptMassive Demolition Planned for MP City: 22,000 Structures to be Razed | Latest News | Patrika News
Massive Demolition Planned for MP City: 22,000 Structures to be Razed

Morwa is a significant economic contributor, boasting a railway station and substantial coal mines. The abundance of coal is the primary reason for its displacement, described as Asia’s largest urban relocation project.

SingrauliMar 05, 2025

A large city in Madhya Pradesh (MP) will soon be demolished. The entire city of Morwa, Singrauli will be razed, with all buildings flattened. Thousands of residents are being displaced to facilitate coal mining. Hundreds of millions of tonnes of coal lie beneath the city, necessitating its removal to allow for extraction.
Around 50,000 residents of Morwa will have to endure the pain of displacement. Nearly 22,000 houses and buildings here will be demolished. The process of relocating residents will begin soon. The displacement project is estimated to involve compensation of around ₹35,000 crore.
An estimated 600 million tonnes of coal reserves lie beneath Morwa’s residential area. Mining operations are expected to reach within 500 meters of the residential area, prompting the relocation.

The relocation of the township spread across 927 acres will be carried out by Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL). According to NCL Chairman and Managing Director B. Sai Ram, this large project has an estimated cost of around ₹24,000 crore. Discussions have been held regarding all essential matters related to the residents.

