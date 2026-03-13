Sirohi Accident: Driver Burnt Alive After Two Trailers Collide and Catch Fire

Massive fire breaks out in two trailers. Photo: Patrika
Sirohi: A horrific road accident occurred in the Sirohi district of Rajasthan on Thursday night. Two trailers caught fire after a severe collision. The driver of one trailer was burnt alive in the accident, while the other driver sustained severe burn injuries. Police and fire brigade teams, upon receiving information, brought the fire under control after considerable effort. The injured driver has been referred to Sirohi in a critical condition.
According to information, the accident took place late at night on the Udaipur-Palanpur four-lane highway in the Swaropganj area of the district. A trailer coming from the Pindwara side crossed the divider and entered the wrong lane, colliding head-on with another trailer coming from the Abu Road side. The collision was so severe that both vehicles caught fire.
Within moments, the flames intensified to such an extent that the drivers could not escape from their cabins. Bystanders managed to pull one driver out of the cabin after considerable effort.
Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene and rushed the injured driver, Baboolal, son of Barduji Bairwa, a resident of Shahpura, Bhilwara, to a nearby hospital. From there, he was referred to Sirohi in a critical condition. The injured driver's condition remains serious.
Meanwhile, the driver trapped in the cabin of the other trailer was burnt alive in the accident. Fire brigade vehicles worked diligently to extinguish the blaze. Subsequently, the body of the driver who was burnt alive was recovered. The body has been kept at the mortuary of the Swaropganj government hospital. Police have sent information to the trailer owner.
