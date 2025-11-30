Cold Wave Alert: Rajasthan on Alert from December 2-4, Minimum Temperatures to Drop to 4 Degrees in These Areas

IMD Jaipur's forecast (Image: Patrika)
Jaipur. The weather in Rajasthan is likely to remain mostly dry for the next one week. According to the Meteorological Centre Jaipur, the minimum temperature in most parts of the state is currently around normal.
The lowest temperature is being recorded in the Shekhawati region at 8 to 9 degrees Celsius, while in other areas it is above 10 degrees. A slight drop in temperature is expected in the next two to three days.
According to the Meteorological Department, between December 2 and 4, the minimum temperature in the Shekhawati region may drop further to around 4 to 5 degrees Celsius. With this drop in temperature, the effect of cold will increase in the morning and evening.
Weather experts have advised farmers and the general public to exercise caution in view of the impact of changing weather.
