Cold Wave Alert: Rajasthan on Alert from December 2-4, Minimum Temperatures to Drop to 4 Degrees in These Areas

The lowest temperature is being recorded in the Shekhawati region at 8 to 9 degrees Celsius, while in other areas it is above 10 degrees. A slight drop in temperature is expected in the next two to three days.

According to the Meteorological Department, between December 2 and 4, the minimum temperature in the Shekhawati region may drop further to around 4 to 5 degrees Celsius. With this drop in temperature, the effect of cold will increase in the morning and evening.