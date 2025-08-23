Rajasthan Monsoon’s Bounty: Dam, Morel Dam, Overflowing Again

In Kalwas village, the strong water flow in the drain due to the rain made it difficult for children to reach home from school. Parents later carried their children across the water. Elsewhere in Lalsot town, the heavy rain caused waterlogging on Navjeevan Hospital Road and Khatwa Road. Junior Engineer Ankit Meena stated that there was significant rainfall across the Pachwara area. He reported that the Morel river water level is 9 inches, while the Morel dam's waste weir water level has risen to 6 inches.