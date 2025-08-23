Rajasthan Monsoon’s Bounty: Dam, Morel Dam, Overflowing Again

Dausa. The monsoon in Rajasthan continues to be generous, even in its second phase. Heavy rainfall has once again raised the water level of the earthen dams. After heavy rainfall in Dausa district, a 6-inch sheet of water started flowing over the Morel dam.
In the Ramgarh Pachwara area, the rain started at 4 am on Friday. Between 9 and 10 am, there was an hour of heavy rain, followed by two more half-hour spells of intense rainfall, inundating the entire area. According to the Water Resources Department, a total of 143 mm of rainfall was recorded until 5 pm.
Along with Ramgarh Pachwara, many villages in the Rahuwas tehsil of the sub-division also experienced heavy rainfall, flooding the fields. The strong flow in the Bichhya river caused approximately one foot of water to flow over a ford on the Lalsot-Tunga road, disrupting traffic for about an hour. Several small vehicles got stuck and stalled in the water. Traffic for smaller vehicles resumed only after the water flow subsided.
In Kalwas village, the strong water flow in the drain due to the rain made it difficult for children to reach home from school. Parents later carried their children across the water. Elsewhere in Lalsot town, the heavy rain caused waterlogging on Navjeevan Hospital Road and Khatwa Road. Junior Engineer Ankit Meena stated that there was significant rainfall across the Pachwara area. He reported that the Morel river water level is 9 inches, while the Morel dam's waste weir water level has risen to 6 inches.
Heavy rain in the Sawai Madhopur area caused a complete traffic standstill on the Lalsot-Sawai Madhopur road throughout the day. Waterlogging along the road beyond Malarna Chaur brought traffic to a complete halt, preventing all private and government buses operating between Lalsot and Sawai Madhopur from running. The rain also caused difficulties for pilgrims travelling to see Ganeshji.