Rajasthan Accident: 2 Dead, 13 Injured as Speeding Truck Crushes Pedestrians on Roadside in Phalodi

Jodhpur. Two people died and 13 others were critically injured in a horrific accident near a turn at Bhura Baba temple on the Bikaner highway in Phalodi city of Rajasthan late on Friday night. A speeding truck ran over passengers standing by the roadside. The scene was filled with screams. The sight of blood and scattered belongings on the road spread panic among people.
According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred around 10:30 PM when some passengers were waiting for a vehicle. Suddenly, a truck coming from Phalodi lost control and rammed into the passengers. The collision was so severe that several people were thrown onto the road. The scene was filled with screams.
Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot and, with the help of local residents, rushed the injured to Phalodi District Hospital. Among the injured were three children, six women, and four men. A team comprising Dr. Abhishek Sharma and Dr. Prem Suthar immediately began treatment.
As soon as the news of the accident reached, relatives arrived at the hospital, leading to an uproar. The driver fled the scene after the accident. The police have seized the vehicle and started an investigation. By the time of reporting, several injured individuals had been referred to Jodhpur. The police stated that the cause of the accident is being investigated. Local residents have demanded the installation of speed breakers on this route and an increase in night-time surveillance.
