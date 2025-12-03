Air Quality ‘Unhealthy’ in 15 Cities of Rajasthan; Poison in the Air Along with Severe Cold Poses Respiratory Threat

Jaipur. With the onset of winter, the air quality in the cities of Rajasthan is deteriorating. The air in major cities, including the capital Jaipur, is becoming toxic. In November, the air quality crisis for residents has worsened compared to October. In Bhiwadi, along with Tonk, Sri Ganganagar, Sikar, and Churu, the average Air Quality Index (AQI) has crossed 200. Environmental experts state that as winter intensifies, air pollution levels near the ground will continue to rise.