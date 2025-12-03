Air Quality ‘Unhealthy’ in 15 Cities of Rajasthan; Poison in the Air Along with Severe Cold Poses Respiratory Threat

Air Quality of Rajasthan (Image: Patrika)
Jaipur. With the onset of winter, the air quality in the cities of Rajasthan is deteriorating. The air in major cities, including the capital Jaipur, is becoming toxic. In November, the air quality crisis for residents has worsened compared to October. In Bhiwadi, along with Tonk, Sri Ganganagar, Sikar, and Churu, the average Air Quality Index (AQI) has crossed 200. Environmental experts state that as winter intensifies, air pollution levels near the ground will continue to rise.
Significantly, despite millions of rupees being spent on reducing air pollution in cities included in the National Capital Region (NCR) and the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), pollution levels are steadily increasing. In Bhiwadi, which is part of the NCR, the air index reached 298 in November, up from 205 in October. In Bharatpur, the AQI was 156, compared to 138 in October.
Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur, and Bharatpur from the state are included in the NCAP. Except for Udaipur, all these cities recorded an average AQI of over 150 in November. Additionally, more than 13 other cities in the state also recorded an average AQI above 150.
Cities included in the NCAP receive a budget from the central government for improving air pollution. However, this budget is only disbursed when the average AQI remains within 125. Due to high pollution levels in Jaipur, the NCAP funds for the previous year could not be received.
|City
|AQI
|Kota
|154
|Sikar
|151
|Bikaner
|151
|Alwar
|150
|Bharatpur
|155
|Jhalawar
|168
|Chittorgarh
|165
|Bundi
|156
|Dausa
|154
|Jhunjhunu
|153
|Bundi (Appeared Twice)
|153
|Ajmer
|151
|Jaipur
|150
|Dholpur
|129
|Sri Ganganagar
|125
|City
|AQI
|Jaisalmer
|205
|Baran
|200
|Pratapgarh
|220
|Sri Ganganagar (Second Reading)
|207
The possibility of temperature inversion increases during winter, which can lead to a rise in AQI. Therefore, during winters, gaseous fuels should be used more, while fuels that increase pollution should be avoided.
Dr. Vijay Singhal, Former Chief Engineer, Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board
