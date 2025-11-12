Rajasthan Liquor Crackdown: 4.48 Lakh Litres of Wash Destroyed, 766 Arrested in October Drive

Illegal Liquor (Image: Patrika)
Jaipur. The Excise Department has taken significant action in October to curb the illegal manufacture, storage, transportation, and sale of liquor in the state. Under the special preventive campaign conducted as per the instructions of Excise Commissioner Shivprasad Nakate, 4,48,640 litres of wash were destroyed across the state. Departmental teams registered 1376 cases and arrested 766 people.
The Excise Department has been running a continuous campaign against illegal liquor. In October, the department seized 15,772 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor, 5,871 bottles of country liquor, 8,849 bottles of illicit liquor, and 5,299 bottles of beer. Along with this, one kilogram of bhang and 20 litres of spirit were also confiscated.
Additional Excise Commissioner Administration O.P. Jain and Additional Excise Commissioner (Policy) Pradeep Singh Sangawat stated that strict action was taken against individuals involved in the illegal liquor manufacturing and smuggling during the month of October. The department registered 1376 cases under the Rajasthan Excise Act and arrested 766 individuals.
During the campaign, a total of 33 vehicles, including 20 two-wheelers, 8 light four-wheelers, and 5 heavy vehicles, which were being used for the transportation of illicit liquor, were seized. The Excise Department has clarified that this campaign will be continued with even greater strictness in the coming months to make the state free from illegal liquor.
