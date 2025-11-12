Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Jaipur

Rajasthan Liquor Crackdown: 4.48 Lakh Litres of Wash Destroyed, 766 Arrested in October Drive

1376 Cases Registered, 33 Vehicles Seized. Campaign Against Illicit Liquor Intensified, Surveillance and Action Underway Across the State.

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 12, 2025

CG News, illegal liquor

Illegal Liquor (Image: Patrika)

Jaipur. The Excise Department has taken significant action in October to curb the illegal manufacture, storage, transportation, and sale of liquor in the state. Under the special preventive campaign conducted as per the instructions of Excise Commissioner Shivprasad Nakate, 4,48,640 litres of wash were destroyed across the state. Departmental teams registered 1376 cases and arrested 766 people.

Intensified Campaign Continues Against Illegal Liquor

The Excise Department has been running a continuous campaign against illegal liquor. In October, the department seized 15,772 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor, 5,871 bottles of country liquor, 8,849 bottles of illicit liquor, and 5,299 bottles of beer. Along with this, one kilogram of bhang and 20 litres of spirit were also confiscated.

766 Accused Arrested, 1376 Cases Registered

Additional Excise Commissioner Administration O.P. Jain and Additional Excise Commissioner (Policy) Pradeep Singh Sangawat stated that strict action was taken against individuals involved in the illegal liquor manufacturing and smuggling during the month of October. The department registered 1376 cases under the Rajasthan Excise Act and arrested 766 individuals.

33 Vehicles Seized, Strict Vigilance Continues

During the campaign, a total of 33 vehicles, including 20 two-wheelers, 8 light four-wheelers, and 5 heavy vehicles, which were being used for the transportation of illicit liquor, were seized. The Excise Department has clarified that this campaign will be continued with even greater strictness in the coming months to make the state free from illegal liquor.

