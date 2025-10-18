Rajasthan: Trains to Self-Diagnose Faults with Generative AI

New pace of technology in Railways: Preparations are underway to run semi-high-speed trains on the Delhi-Mumbai rail route via Rajasthan, marking the beginning of a new era of smartness. Indian Railways is now not just running on tracks, but also at the new speed of technology. On the fronts of safety, efficiency, and inspection, the railways have adopted Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) as their new partners. Trains will now themselves indicate if their parts are hanging loose or if their wheels are worn out, all without stopping or being touched.