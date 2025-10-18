Rajasthan: Trains to Self-Diagnose Faults with Generative AI

Image: Patrika
New pace of technology in Railways: Preparations are underway to run semi-high-speed trains on the Delhi-Mumbai rail route via Rajasthan, marking the beginning of a new era of smartness. Indian Railways is now not just running on tracks, but also at the new speed of technology. On the fronts of safety, efficiency, and inspection, the railways have adopted Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) as their new partners. Trains will now themselves indicate if their parts are hanging loose or if their wheels are worn out, all without stopping or being touched.
A few months ago, the railways decided to install four wayside machine vision-based inspection systems, and this is now being advanced. These systems will detect hanging parts or missing equipment on moving trains. Pilot testing has commenced at Tughlakabad in the Kota division, Maudha in the Nagpur division, the Visakhapatnam-Vijayanagaram section, and Toranagallu in the Hubballi division.
Indian Railways and Delhi Metro have jointly installed automated wheel profile measurement systems at four locations. These systems will measure the shape and wear of wheels in real-time without contact. This will improve both maintenance quality and safety.
Testing is being conducted at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Coaching Depot (Mumbai Division, Central Railway), Anand Vihar Terminal Coaching Depot (Delhi Division, Northern Railway), Tughlakabad Goods Wagon Depot (Delhi Division, Northern Railway), and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Goods Wagon Depot (East Central Railway).
AI and ML models have been implemented in areas such as Rail Madad (a railway helpline), the reservation system, and predicting arrival and loading times for freight trains. Furthermore, an agreement has been made with Digital India Bhashini for complaint resolution in 13 languages.
The Centre for Railway Information Systems has entered into agreements with IIT Delhi and IIT Mumbai to adopt Generative AI in railway operations and transportation. Additionally, to adopt cutting-edge technologies, Indian Railways has signed MoUs with Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) for the establishment of Machine Vision-based Inspection Systems (MVIS) for monitoring the condition of rolling stock.
An AI-based intrusion detection system has been installed on a 141-kilometer section of Northeast Frontier Railway. This system detects the presence of elephants near the railway tracks and sends alerts to the loco pilot and station master.
