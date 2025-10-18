Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jaipur

Rajasthan: Trains to Self-Diagnose Faults with Generative AI

Indian Railways is now not just running on tracks, but also at a new pace of technology. On the fronts of safety, efficiency, and inspection, the railways have made Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) their new companions.

2 min read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 18, 2025

Image: Patrika

New pace of technology in Railways: Preparations are underway to run semi-high-speed trains on the Delhi-Mumbai rail route via Rajasthan, marking the beginning of a new era of smartness. Indian Railways is now not just running on tracks, but also at the new speed of technology. On the fronts of safety, efficiency, and inspection, the railways have adopted Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) as their new partners. Trains will now themselves indicate if their parts are hanging loose or if their wheels are worn out, all without stopping or being touched.

Pilot testing begins at four locations

A few months ago, the railways decided to install four wayside machine vision-based inspection systems, and this is now being advanced. These systems will detect hanging parts or missing equipment on moving trains. Pilot testing has commenced at Tughlakabad in the Kota division, Maudha in the Nagpur division, the Visakhapatnam-Vijayanagaram section, and Toranagallu in the Hubballi division.



Monitoring the health of wheels

Indian Railways and Delhi Metro have jointly installed automated wheel profile measurement systems at four locations. These systems will measure the shape and wear of wheels in real-time without contact. This will improve both maintenance quality and safety.
Testing is being conducted at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Coaching Depot (Mumbai Division, Central Railway), Anand Vihar Terminal Coaching Depot (Delhi Division, Northern Railway), Tughlakabad Goods Wagon Depot (Delhi Division, Northern Railway), and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Goods Wagon Depot (East Central Railway).

AI also being used in passenger services

AI and ML models have been implemented in areas such as Rail Madad (a railway helpline), the reservation system, and predicting arrival and loading times for freight trains. Furthermore, an agreement has been made with Digital India Bhashini for complaint resolution in 13 languages.



Agreements with IITs in Delhi and Mumbai

The Centre for Railway Information Systems has entered into agreements with IIT Delhi and IIT Mumbai to adopt Generative AI in railway operations and transportation. Additionally, to adopt cutting-edge technologies, Indian Railways has signed MoUs with Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) for the establishment of Machine Vision-based Inspection Systems (MVIS) for monitoring the condition of rolling stock.



AI alert to prevent collision with elephants…

An AI-based intrusion detection system has been installed on a 141-kilometer section of Northeast Frontier Railway. This system detects the presence of elephants near the railway tracks and sends alerts to the loco pilot and station master.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Updated on:

18 Oct 2025 11:26 am

Published on:

18 Oct 2025 11:25 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Rajasthan: Trains to Self-Diagnose Faults with Generative AI

Big News

View All

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

Today’s Horoscope, October 18, 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Astrology and Spirituality

Union Minister announces Jaipur to become a modern AI hub and data centre, hints at Google’s entry, 5000 youths to receive training

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav
Jaipur

Jaipur Crime: Police Uncover ₹1.5 Crore Jewellery Heist, Owner Shocked by Mastermind's Identity

Jaipur Crime Jewellery Firm ₹1.5 crore stolen Police Revealed owner shocked to KNOW mastermind name
Jaipur

Diwali Power Outage? Here's How to Complain: Electricity Engineers on Alert, Control Room Operational from October 18-23

Jaipur

Online shoppers beware: Accounts emptied in four ways this Diwali, police issue alert

Cyber Fraud News
Jaipur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.