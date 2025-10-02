Weather Alert: Rain Expected in Three Rajasthan Districts, Yellow Alert Issued

Rain in Rajasthan (Image: Patrika)
The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 and Dussehra. Light rain is expected in three districts of Rajasthan shortly. According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of light rain with thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in Nagaur, Jodhpur, Pali districts, and the surrounding areas of Rajasthan. Gusty winds are also expected during this period, with speeds likely to be between 20-25 KMPH.
As per calculations, the monsoon has withdrawn from Rajasthan. However, the rain continues in many cities. According to the new forecast from the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of heavy rain in 24 districts today. Additionally, there is a rain alert for October 3 and October 4. Due to a Western Disturbance, heavy rain is expected from October 5 to October 7.
Continuous rain is causing a drop in day and night temperatures. On Wednesday, the maximum day temperature in most cities of Rajasthan was recorded five degrees Celsius below average. Sri Ganganagar recorded the highest temperature at 37.3 degrees Celsius, while Jaipur recorded a temperature of 30.3 degrees Celsius.
The weather in Jaipur is mildly warm today. The temperature in Jaipur was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius at 9 AM. The maximum temperature in Jaipur today is expected to be 29 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature is expected to be 26 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature has increased by one degree Celsius compared to yesterday.
