Jaipur

Weather Alert: Rain Expected in Three Rajasthan Districts, Yellow Alert Issued

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra on October 2nd. There is a possibility of rain in these three districts of Rajasthan shortly.

less than 1 minute read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 02, 2025

Heavy rain alert in Uttarakhand in the first week of October

Rain in Rajasthan (Image: Patrika)

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 and Dussehra. Light rain is expected in three districts of Rajasthan shortly. According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of light rain with thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in Nagaur, Jodhpur, Pali districts, and the surrounding areas of Rajasthan. Gusty winds are also expected during this period, with speeds likely to be between 20-25 KMPH.

Possibility of heavy rain in 24 districts today

As per calculations, the monsoon has withdrawn from Rajasthan. However, the rain continues in many cities. According to the new forecast from the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of heavy rain in 24 districts today. Additionally, there is a rain alert for October 3 and October 4. Due to a Western Disturbance, heavy rain is expected from October 5 to October 7.

Significant drop in maximum temperature

Continuous rain is causing a drop in day and night temperatures. On Wednesday, the maximum day temperature in most cities of Rajasthan was recorded five degrees Celsius below average. Sri Ganganagar recorded the highest temperature at 37.3 degrees Celsius, while Jaipur recorded a temperature of 30.3 degrees Celsius.

Jaipur Weather: Mildly warm

The weather in Jaipur is mildly warm today. The temperature in Jaipur was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius at 9 AM. The maximum temperature in Jaipur today is expected to be 29 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature is expected to be 26 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature has increased by one degree Celsius compared to yesterday.

