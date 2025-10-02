Weather Alert: Rain Expected in Three Rajasthan Districts, Yellow Alert Issued

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 and Dussehra. Light rain is expected in three districts of Rajasthan shortly. According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of light rain with thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in Nagaur, Jodhpur, Pali districts, and the surrounding areas of Rajasthan. Gusty winds are also expected during this period, with speeds likely to be between 20-25 KMPH.