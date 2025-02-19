Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan vs New Zealand to Open Mega Event

Pakistan Dominates Kiwis in ODIs Looking at the head-to-head record of Pakistan and New Zealand in ODIs, the two teams have faced each other 118 times, with Pakistan winning 61 matches and New Zealand winning 53. Four matches ended without a result. In this way, Pakistan has dominated the Kiwis in One Day International cricket.

New Zealand Unbeaten in Champions Trophy Looking at the head-to-head record of Pakistan and New Zealand in the history of the Champions Trophy, the two teams have faced each other three times in 2000, 2006, and 2009, and New Zealand won all three matches. The Kiwi team registered its first win by four wickets in Nairobi, Kenya; its second win by 51 runs in Mohali, India; and its third win by five wickets in Johannesburg, South Africa. Today, it remains to be seen whether Pakistan can open its winning account.

Pakistan Team Squad Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan (Wicketkeeper/Captain), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Khan, and Saud Shakeel.