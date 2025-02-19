scriptChampions Trophy 2025: Pakistan vs New Zealand to Open Mega Event | Latest News | Patrika News
Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan vs New Zealand to Open Mega Event

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 begins today, Wednesday, 19 February. The tournament’s opening match will be played between hosts Pakistan and New Zealand. Let’s take a look at their head-to-head record before the match.

Feb 19, 2025

Patrika Desk

Champions Trophy 2025 PAK vs NZ Head to Head Record
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 PAK vs NZ Head-to-Head Record: The countdown to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has ended. Today, the tournament will begin with a bang in Karachi with the match between Pakistan and New Zealand. This time, the Champions Trophy is being held in Pakistan under a hybrid model. All of India’s matches will be in Dubai, while the matches of other teams will be played in Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi in Pakistan. Today’s Pakistan versus New Zealand match will begin at 2:30 PM. Before that, let’s look at how many times these two teams have clashed in ODIs and who has dominated whom.

Pakistan Dominates Kiwis in ODIs

Looking at the head-to-head record of Pakistan and New Zealand in ODIs, the two teams have faced each other 118 times, with Pakistan winning 61 matches and New Zealand winning 53. Four matches ended without a result. In this way, Pakistan has dominated the Kiwis in One Day International cricket.

New Zealand Unbeaten in Champions Trophy

Looking at the head-to-head record of Pakistan and New Zealand in the history of the Champions Trophy, the two teams have faced each other three times in 2000, 2006, and 2009, and New Zealand won all three matches. The Kiwi team registered its first win by four wickets in Nairobi, Kenya; its second win by 51 runs in Mohali, India; and its third win by five wickets in Johannesburg, South Africa. Today, it remains to be seen whether Pakistan can open its winning account.

Pakistan Team Squad

Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan (Wicketkeeper/Captain), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Khan, and Saud Shakeel.

New Zealand Team Squad

Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (W), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (C), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, William O’Rourke, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman, and Rachin Ravindra.

