Decision on Champions Trophy 2025 to be taken on this day, date revealed

Decision on Champions Trophy on 11th December! A final decision on the Champions Trophy is expected to be made by 11th December. The PCB has allegedly accepted the hybrid model but has also made some demands. Now, the question is whether the ICC will accept the PCB’s demands and whether the PCB will agree to the ICC’s decision.

PCB had demanded double revenue The PCB currently receives 5.75% (292 crores) of the ICC’s revenue annually. It had demanded that its revenue be increased to 10-13%. Additionally, the PCB had demanded that all its matches in the upcoming Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, Men’s Asia Cup, and T20 World Cup 2026 be held at a neutral venue.