Sports

Decision on Champions Trophy 2025 to be taken on this day, date revealed

The controversy surrounding Champions Trophy 2025 is expected to end soon. The PCB is going to hold a meeting regarding the tournament, and it is expected that a decision will be made on the same day.

New DelhiDec 10, 2024 / 11:30 am

Patrika Desk

Champions Trophy 2025 on Hybrid Model
The BCCI has rejected PCB’s proposal regarding the Champions Trophy 2025, which called for a change in the ICC’s revenue model with a three-year written guarantee under a hybrid model. PCB had stated that it would not participate in any ICC tournament hosted by India over the next three years, with its matches also being held at neutral venues. Additionally, PCB sought an increase in the annual funding from the ICC. Now, the PCB is set to hold a final meeting regarding the tournament, with a decision on the Champions Trophy expected to be made that day.

Decision on Champions Trophy on 11th December!

A final decision on the Champions Trophy is expected to be made by 11th December. The PCB has allegedly accepted the hybrid model but has also made some demands. Now, the question is whether the ICC will accept the PCB’s demands and whether the PCB will agree to the ICC’s decision.

PCB had demanded double revenue

The PCB currently receives 5.75% (292 crores) of the ICC’s revenue annually. It had demanded that its revenue be increased to 10-13%. Additionally, the PCB had demanded that all its matches in the upcoming Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, Men’s Asia Cup, and T20 World Cup 2026 be held at a neutral venue.

Last chance for PCB!

According to sources, this is the PCB’s last chance. If the PCB fails to decide in this meeting or if the ICC does not agree to its demands, Pakistan may lose its hosting rights.

