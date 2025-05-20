Digvesh-Abhishek On-Field Altercation: Pant, Umpire Intervene in Viral Video

Incident During the 8th Over of Hyderabad’s Innings The incident occurred during the eighth over of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s innings. Abhishek Sharma was aggressively batting, having already scored 59 runs off 19 balls, including four fours and six sixes. Digvesh dismissed Abhishek in the third ball of the over. Abhishek, attempting a shot over extra cover, was caught by Shardul Thakur. Following this significant wicket, Digvesh celebrated with a notebook celebration and gestured for Abhishek to leave the field.

Abhishek Objects to Digvesh’s Actions Abhishek Sharma took exception to Digvesh’s actions. He turned back, leading to a heated argument between the two players. With the situation escalating, Rishabh Pant, the umpires, and other players intervened to separate them and calm the situation. It is anticipated that Digvesh will once again face a fine for his behaviour; he has been fined on previous occasions.