Digvesh-Abhishek On-Field Altercation: Pant, Umpire Intervene in Viral Video

Digvesh Rathi and Abhishek Sharma Fight: Digvesh Rathi celebrated taking another significant wicket with a notebook, a gesture that Abhishek Sharma clearly disliked. This led to a fight between the two players during a live match. However, Rishabh Pant, the umpire, and other players on the field intervened and prevented the situation from escalating further.

BharatMay 20, 2025 / 09:23 am

Patrika Desk

Digvesh Rathi and Abhishek Sharma Fight

Digvesh Rathi and Abhishek Sharma Fight: अभिषेक शर्मा और दिग्‍वेश राठी एक-दूसरे से बहस करते हुए। (फोटो सोर्स: एक्‍स@IPL)

Digvesh Rathi and Abhishek Sharma Fight: During a match between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday, 19 May 2025, in the IPL 2025, a heated altercation erupted between Digvesh Rathi and Abhishek Sharma during the live match. The argument stemmed from an action by Digvesh that Abhishek found objectionable. This led to a heated exchange between the two players. The situation escalated, requiring intervention from Rishabh Pant, the umpires, and fellow players to defuse the situation. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

Incident During the 8th Over of Hyderabad’s Innings

The incident occurred during the eighth over of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s innings. Abhishek Sharma was aggressively batting, having already scored 59 runs off 19 balls, including four fours and six sixes. Digvesh dismissed Abhishek in the third ball of the over. Abhishek, attempting a shot over extra cover, was caught by Shardul Thakur. Following this significant wicket, Digvesh celebrated with a notebook celebration and gestured for Abhishek to leave the field.

Abhishek Objects to Digvesh’s Actions

Abhishek Sharma took exception to Digvesh’s actions. He turned back, leading to a heated argument between the two players. With the situation escalating, Rishabh Pant, the umpires, and other players intervened to separate them and calm the situation. It is anticipated that Digvesh will once again face a fine for his behaviour; he has been fined on previous occasions.

Match Summary

Regarding the match itself, at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium, LSG, batting first, scored 205 runs for 7 wickets in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to half-centuries from Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram. In response, Sunrisers Hyderabad, aided by Abhishek Sharma’s half-century, comfortably chased down the target with 10 balls to spare. Abhishek Sharma was named Player of the Match.

News / Sports / Digvesh-Abhishek On-Field Altercation: Pant, Umpire Intervene in Viral Video

