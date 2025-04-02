Digvesh Rathi's Notebook Celebration Costs Him Dearly: IPL Imposes Heavy Fine

Sunil Gavaskar Expresses Displeasure Rathi’s notebook celebration after dismissing Punjab Kings opener Arya didn’t sit well with legendary Sunil Gavaskar in the commentary box. He expressed his disapproval, stating that such a celebration would have been understandable if the wicket had fallen after a boundary in the previous ball. He questioned the celebration, saying, “If you bowl five dot balls and take a wicket on the last ball, then you do something like this, I don’t understand. This kind of gesture clearly shows that you didn’t expect the wicket, and you got it. Now you’re trying to show off.”

Umpire Issues Warning This celebration is a favourite of West Indies bowler, Williams. He had performed a similar celebration after dismissing Virat Kohli, which went viral. Rathi’s actions mirror this, running to Arya and performing the notebook celebration beside him. The umpire engaged in a lengthy discussion with him and issued a warning.