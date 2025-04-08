scriptFour Indians Among IPL's Top 5 Bowlers; Ashwin Poised to Break Bravo's Record | Latest News | Patrika News
Four Indians Among IPL's Top 5 Bowlers; Ashwin Poised to Break Bravo's Record

Top 5 Bowlers in IPL History: While the IPL features cricketers from around the globe, Indian bowlers have consistently dominated the tournament. Four out of the top five highest wicket-takers in IPL history are Indian.

BharatApr 08, 2025 / 10:58 am

Patrika Desk

R Ashwin

R Ashwin

Top-5 Bowlers in IPL history: The excitement of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) is gripping cricket fans. Fans are flocking to stadiums to support their favourite teams, while millions more are enjoying the matches on TV and apps. Until 7 April 2025, a total of 20 matches have been played, most of them thrilling encounters. These matches have witnessed outstanding performances from both batsmen and bowlers, resulting in several record-breaking feats. Among the top five bowlers in IPL history with the most wickets, four are Indian. Ashwin currently holds the fifth position. Taking just one more wicket will break Bravo’s record.

Yuzvendra Chahal at the Top

Currently playing for Punjab Kings as a leg-spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal is the first bowler in IPL history to reach 200 wickets. Chahal has taken 206 wickets in 163 matches. His best bowling figures are 5 wickets for 40 runs.

Piyush Chawla – Second Place

In second place is former Indian bowler Piyush Chawla, who has played for several teams in the IPL. The leg-spinner Chawla has taken 192 wickets in 192 matches. His best bowling figures are 4 wickets for 17 runs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar – Third Place

In third place is RCB’s fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Bhuvi has taken 184 wickets in 179 matches. His best bowling figures are 5 wickets for 19 runs. The right-arm swing bowler, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the highest wicket-taker among fast bowlers in IPL history.

Dwayne Bravo – Fourth Place

In fourth place is former West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo. Bravo played a total of 161 matches in the IPL and took 183 wickets. Bravo’s best bowling figures were 4 wickets for 22 runs.

Ashwin to Break Bravo’s Record with One Wicket

In fifth place is Ravichandran Ashwin, playing for Chennai Super Kings this season. The off-spinner Ashwin has played 216 matches in the IPL and taken 183 wickets. His best bowling figures are 4 wickets for 34 runs. On 8 April, Ashwin will play against Punjab Kings for CSK and taking one wicket will break Dwayne Bravo’s record.

