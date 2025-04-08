Four Indians Among IPL's Top 5 Bowlers; Ashwin Poised to Break Bravo's Record

Yuzvendra Chahal at the Top Currently playing for Punjab Kings as a leg-spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal is the first bowler in IPL history to reach 200 wickets. Chahal has taken 206 wickets in 163 matches. His best bowling figures are 5 wickets for 40 runs.

Piyush Chawla – Second Place In second place is former Indian bowler Piyush Chawla, who has played for several teams in the IPL. The leg-spinner Chawla has taken 192 wickets in 192 matches. His best bowling figures are 4 wickets for 17 runs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar – Third Place In third place is RCB’s fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Bhuvi has taken 184 wickets in 179 matches. His best bowling figures are 5 wickets for 19 runs. The right-arm swing bowler, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the highest wicket-taker among fast bowlers in IPL history.

Dwayne Bravo – Fourth Place In fourth place is former West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo. Bravo played a total of 161 matches in the IPL and took 183 wickets. Bravo’s best bowling figures were 4 wickets for 22 runs.