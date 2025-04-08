Four Indians Among IPL's Top 5 Bowlers; Ashwin Poised to Break Bravo's Record

Yuzvendra Chahal at the Top Currently playing for Punjab Kings as a leg-spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal is the first bowler in IPL history to reach 200 wickets. Chahal has taken 206 wickets in 163 matches. His best bowling figures are 5 wickets for 40 runs.
Piyush Chawla – Second Place In second place is former Indian bowler Piyush Chawla, who has played for several teams in the IPL. The leg-spinner Chawla has taken 192 wickets in 192 matches. His best bowling figures are 4 wickets for 17 runs.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar – Third Place In third place is RCB’s fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Bhuvi has taken 184 wickets in 179 matches. His best bowling figures are 5 wickets for 19 runs. The right-arm swing bowler, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the highest wicket-taker among fast bowlers in IPL history.
Dwayne Bravo – Fourth Place In fourth place is former West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo. Bravo played a total of 161 matches in the IPL and took 183 wickets. Bravo’s best bowling figures were 4 wickets for 22 runs.
Ashwin to Break Bravo’s Record with One Wicket In fifth place is Ravichandran Ashwin, playing for Chennai Super Kings this season. The off-spinner Ashwin has played 216 matches in the IPL and taken 183 wickets. His best bowling figures are 4 wickets for 34 runs. On 8 April, Ashwin will play against Punjab Kings for CSK and taking one wicket will break Dwayne Bravo’s record.