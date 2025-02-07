IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma Expresses Disappointment Despite India’s ODI Win

scriptIND vs ENG 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma Expresses Disappointment Despite India’s ODI Win | IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma Expresses Disappointment Despite India&#39;s ODI Win | Latest News | Patrika News
India may have won the first ODI against England in Nagpur by four wickets, taking a 1-0 lead in the series, but captain Rohit Sharma expressed his displeasure at losing wickets towards the end.

BharatFeb 07, 2025 / 09:18 am

Patrika Desk

IND vs ENG 1st ODI Highlights: India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series with a win in the first match. Chasing a target of 249 runs in Nagpur, Team India reached 221/3, but then lost 6 wickets in reaching 235. This is what bothered Rohit Sharma. After a four-wicket victory, Rohit Sharma expressed his displeasure, stating, “We want to try our best in these kinds of situations. We were largely successful, but I think we shouldn’t have lost wickets at the end.” Let’s tell you what he said.

These things can happen at times – Rohit Sharma

Rohit said after the match, “Nothing special. As a team, I would just say that we keep ensuring we do the right things. We want to try our best in bowling and batting in these kinds of situations. We were largely successful, but we shouldn’t have lost wickets at the end.” He added that the players were trying to put pressure on the bowlers and that such things can happen at times.

‘We made a fantastic comeback’

Rohit Sharma said, “We all knew we were playing in this format after a long time. Still, from the beginning, we played as expected. They got a good start, but the way we came back was fantastic. We wanted a left-handed batsman in the middle. We know they will spin the ball back towards the left-handed batsmen, so we wanted a left-handed batsman.”

Praised Gill and Axar

He said that Gill and Axar batted brilliantly in the middle. Regarding his own batting, he said, “I just want us to keep doing the right things as much as possible. It’s a long format, you have chances to come back. When things start to go a little away from you, it doesn’t mean things will keep going away from you.”

