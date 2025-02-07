IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma Expresses Disappointment Despite India’s ODI Win

These things can happen at times – Rohit Sharma Rohit said after the match, “Nothing special. As a team, I would just say that we keep ensuring we do the right things. We want to try our best in bowling and batting in these kinds of situations. We were largely successful, but we shouldn’t have lost wickets at the end.” He added that the players were trying to put pressure on the bowlers and that such things can happen at times.

‘We made a fantastic comeback’ Rohit Sharma said, “We all knew we were playing in this format after a long time. Still, from the beginning, we played as expected. They got a good start, but the way we came back was fantastic. We wanted a left-handed batsman in the middle. We know they will spin the ball back towards the left-handed batsmen, so we wanted a left-handed batsman.”