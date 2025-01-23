IND vs ENG: India Bursts Bazball Bubble, Jos Buttler Explains Reasons for Loss

Buttler Unable to Read the Wicket After the match, England captain Jos Buttler stated, “We wanted to play aggressively, but we’re playing against a very aggressive team, which makes it really exciting. You have to assess the conditions everywhere and play well. I’m really enjoying it.” He added, “There was a bit of movement in the wicket initially, which we weren’t expecting. Because of this, we lost a few wickets. But if you get past that stage, it’s a good pitch and a fast-scoring ground.”

Regarding their bazball approach, he commented, “We wanted to implement the game we wanted to play, but we weren’t able to do so against some good bowlers. Now we’re looking forward to the next match.” Buttler also praised his coach, saying, “I’m a huge fan of McCullum; I’ve always been a fan of his whenever he played. Now, it’s great working with him in the dressing room.”