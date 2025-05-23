scriptIND vs ENG: Veteran Pacer Likely to Miss Test Series Against England | Latest News | Patrika News
Sports

IND vs ENG: Veteran Pacer Likely to Miss Test Series Against England

If Shami is unavailable, selectors are prepared to give opportunities to new players. Left-arm fast bowler Arshdeep Singh and young right-arm seamer from Haryana, Anshul Kamboj, could be given a chance.

BharatMay 23, 2025 / 09:43 am

Patrika Desk

भारतीय तेज गेंदबाज जसप्रीत बुमराह और मोहम्मद शामी (Photo – BCCI official Site)

Mohammed Shami, India vs England Test Series: After the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, the Indian team will tour England to play a five-match Test series. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will soon announce the team for this series. Meanwhile, there are reports that fast bowler Mohammed Shami might be excluded from this tour.
The BCCI medical team has informed the board that the 34-year-old Shami is not currently physically capable of bowling long spells. His chances of playing all five Test matches are considered very slim.

Initially, there were plans to take Shami to England and play him in some matches. However, Jasprit Bumrah has already stated that his body cannot handle more than 3 Test matches. Therefore, taking two fast bowlers with limited fitness could be challenging for the selectors.

Board has doubts about Shami’s fitness

According to a report in the Indian Express, a senior board official said, “Even though Shami might be bowling four overs for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, the board and selectors are not confident that he can bowl 10 or more overs a day in Test matches. Long spells are expected from fast bowlers in England, so we don’t want to take any risks.” Shami last played Test cricket in June 2023 in the World Test Championship final against Australia.

Arshdeep Singh’s chances might improve

If Shami doesn’t play, the selectors are preparing to give opportunities to new players. Left-arm fast bowler Arshdeep Singh and young right-arm seamer from Haryana, Anshul Kamboj, could get a chance. Arshdeep has experience of county cricket—he performed brilliantly for Kent in last season. Meanwhile, Anshul has already been included in the India A team for the England tour by the selection committee.

Discussions about the new captaincy are in full swing

The selection committee may meet in the next few days to officially announce the new Test captain for the England tour. Shubman Gill is considered a strong contender to lead the Indian team on this tour. According to sources, Gill has already spoken to the team’s head coach, Gautam Gambhir, and the chairman of the selection committee, Ajit Agarkar, in this regard.
Shami underwent ankle surgery in early 2024, keeping him out of cricket for almost a year. He returned to T20 cricket and later participated in the Champions Trophy. However, he missed several major tournaments, such as the previous T20 World Cup and the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

