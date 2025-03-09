IND vs NZ final: India lift Champions Trophy after 12 years, Rohit hits 76

scriptIND vs NZ final: India lift Champions Trophy after 12 years, Rohit hits 76 | India lift Champions Trophy after 12 years, outplay New Zealand by four wickets | Latest News | Patrika News
India defeated New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025. New Zealand scored 251 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their 50 overs. In reply, India chased down the target, reaching 252 runs for the loss of six wickets in 49 overs.

BharatMar 09, 2025 / 11:26 pm

Patrika Desk

India Lifts Champions Trophy

India Lift Champions Trophy. Image Courtesy: X (@ICC)

India vs New Zealand, Final Highlights: India defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, thanks to a whirlwind half-century by captain Rohit Sharma and excellent bowling performances from spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy. This win marks India’s return to the Champions Trophy title after 12 years, their last victory being in 2013.
Winning the toss and electing to bat first, New Zealand scored 251 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs. In reply, India chased down the target in 49 overs, losing six wickets in the process. Rohit Sharma smashed 76 runs off 83 balls, including three sixes and seven fours. Shreyas Iyer also contributed significantly with a 48-run knock off 62 balls. For New Zealand, captain Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell took two wickets each.
Chasing a target of 252, India’s opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill provided a solid start, putting on a 105-run partnership for the first wicket. Mitchell Santner broke the partnership in the 19th over, dismissing Shubman Gill (31) who was batting slowly. In the very next over, Michael Bracewell bowled Virat Kohli (1) lbw, delivering a second blow to India.
In the 27th over, Rachin Ravindra dealt a significant blow to India by dismissing Rohit Sharma (76), who had played a brilliant half-century, scoring 76 runs off 83 balls with seven fours and three sixes. Mitchell Santner provided New Zealand with their fourth success in the 39th over, dismissing Shreyas Iyer (48), who scored 48 runs off 62 balls, including two fours and two sixes. Axar Pate followed, contributing 29 runs before being dismissed.
In the final overs, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya displayed astute batting, thwarting New Zealand’s hopes of winning the Champions Trophy. However, Hardik Pandya (18) was dismissed in the 48th over. India eventually defeated New Zealand by four wickets to claim the Champions Trophy title, ending a 12-year drought. KL Rahul (34) and Ravindra Jadeja (9) remained unbeaten. For New Zealand, Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell took two wickets each, while Rachin Ravindra and Kyle Jamieson claimed one wicket apiece.
Earlier, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and opted to bat. Will Young and Rachin Ravindra opened the innings for New Zealand, putting on a 58-run partnership for the first wicket. Varun Chakravarthy provided India with their first breakthrough in the eighth over, dismissing Will Young (15) lbw. Kuldeep Yadav then struck in the 11th over, removing Rachin Ravindra (37).
Daryl Mitchell joined Kane Williamson and attempted to steady the innings. Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Kane Williamson (16) in the 13th over, caught off his own bowling. Ravindra Jadeja claimed the fourth wicket for India in the 24th over, bowling Tom Latham (14) lbw. Glenn Phillips provided valuable support to Daryl Mitchell, the pair sharing a 57-run partnership for the fifth wicket.
Varun Chakravarthy broke this partnership in the 38th over, bowling Glenn Phillips (34). Mohammad Shami provided India with a significant breakthrough in the 46th over, dismissing Daryl Mitchell (63), who played a fighting innings of 63 runs off 101 balls, including three fours. In the 49th over, captain Mitchell Santner (8) was run out, becoming the seventh wicket to fall. Michael Bracewell played a crucial unbeaten knock of 53 runs off 40 balls, including three fours and two sixes. New Zealand finished their innings at 251/7 in 50 overs. For India, Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets each, while Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammad Shami took one wicket each.

