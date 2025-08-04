5th Test: India Wins Thrillingly Against England by Six Runs, Series Ends 2-2

Harry Brook received a life at 19 runs from Siraj. Brook capitalised on this and scored his 10th Test century, scoring 111 runs off 98 balls. He was the fourth batsman out when the score reached 301. Jacob Bethell was out for 5 runs. Joe Root was the sixth wicket to fall, scoring 105 runs off 152 balls – his 39th Test century. Due to poor light and rain, Jamie Smith (2*) and Jamie Overton (0*) remained unbeaten at the close of play on day four.