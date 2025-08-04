4 August 2025,

Monday

Sports

5th Test: India Wins Thrillingly Against England by Six Runs, Series Ends 2-2

The fifth and final Test match between India and England was played at the Kennington Oval in London.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 04, 2025

IND vs ENG 5th Test
IND vs ENG 5th Test at Kennington Oval, London (Photo Credit - BCCI)

IND vs ENG, 5th Test: India levelled the five-match Test series 2-2, defeating England by six runs in a thrilling final match played at The Oval, London, under the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025.

On Monday, England resumed their innings at 336/6. Overnight batsmen Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton came to the crease. India needed 4 wickets on the final day to secure victory. Indian fast bowler Mohammad Siraj jolted Indian fans by quickly dismissing Jamie Smith (2 runs) and then Jamie Overton (9 runs) early in the morning session of Day 5.

Following this, Prasidh Krishna bowled Josh Tongue for a duck. An injured Chris Woakes then batted with one hand, partnering with Gus Atkinson, but they were unable to secure victory for their team. Mohammad Siraj bowled Gus Atkinson for 17 runs, giving England a 6-run defeat in the 5th Test.

England won the first match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy by five wickets, after which Team India won the second match by 336 runs, levelling the series. England then took the lead in the series by winning the third match by a narrow margin of 22 runs. The fourth match ended in a draw.

In England's second innings, Mohammad Siraj took the most wickets with 5, and Prasidh Krishna took 4. Akash Deep took 1 wicket, while Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar failed to take any wickets. In India's second innings, Josh Tongue took five wickets. Gus Atkinson took 3, and Jamie Overton took two.

Earlier, the fourth day of the 5th Test between India and England at 'The Oval' was affected by rain, forcing an early stoppage. At the end of the fourth day, England's score was 339/6.

England started the fourth day at 50/1. In the first session, England quickly lost the wickets of Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope. Joe Root and Harry Brook then strengthened England's position with a 195-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Harry Brook received a life at 19 runs from Siraj. Brook capitalised on this and scored his 10th Test century, scoring 111 runs off 98 balls. He was the fourth batsman out when the score reached 301. Jacob Bethell was out for 5 runs. Joe Root was the sixth wicket to fall, scoring 105 runs off 152 balls – his 39th Test century. Due to poor light and rain, Jamie Smith (2*) and Jamie Overton (0*) remained unbeaten at the close of play on day four.

Earlier, Team India's second innings ended at 396 runs. Following Yashasvi Jaiswal's century, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar scored half-centuries (53 runs each), taking the team's score to 396. England, in response to India's first innings score of 224, scored 247 runs, taking a 23-run lead. This set England a target of 374 runs to win the match.

Published on:

04 Aug 2025 05:06 pm

English News / Sports / 5th Test: India Wins Thrillingly Against England by Six Runs, Series Ends 2-2
